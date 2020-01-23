SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, earnings were $138.78 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to $133.79 million, or $1.88 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $35.08 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2018 earnings of $35.99 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

“In spite of downward pressure on interest rates our Company grew total revenues by 6% climbing to a record $564 million.  Our continued focus on attracting noninterest bearing deposits produced an increase of 13% or $328 million during the year and represents approximately 32% of our total deposits.  We are excited about the momentum we are building in North Carolina with our newest office in Greensboro recently opened and several new sites planned for the Charlotte market in 2020,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

  • Total revenues were $139.67 million, an increase of $8.25 million, or 6.28%.
  • Loans held for investment increased $401.06 million, or 5.00%, from December 31, 2018, and $236.46 million, or 2.89%, from September 30, 2019, or 11.46% on an annualized basis.
  • Total deposits were $9.27 billion, an increase of $0.90 billion, or 10.76%, compared to prior year but a decrease, due to expected runoff and seasonality, of $0.17 billion, or 1.77%, from September 30, 2019, or a decline of 7.02% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 12.52%, to $2.95 billion, representing 31.83% of total deposits.  Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased 2.62%, or 10.38% on an annualized basis.
  • In the quarter comparison, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 8.51% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 13.12% (non-GAAP).  For the full 12 months, return on average common shareholders' equity was 8.75% and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 13.73% (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin of 3.33% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 3.35% (non-GAAP).
  • Effective tax rate of 18.17% compared to 22.33% at December 31, 2018.

“We ended 2019 on a positive note with a strong loan growth across our footprint.  We are excited about the planned expansion in North Carolina and opportunities to add Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage and Insurance talent in each of the markets we serve.  2020 will be an exciting year as we implement a state of the art banking platform to better serve the needs of our members,” said J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

  • Net interest income was $89.96 million compared to $89.21 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.35%, including accretion of 9 basis points, compared to 3.55%, including accretion of 12 basis points, for 2018.
  • Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 4.81%, represented 77.25% of average earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an average yield of 5.00% and 79.04% of average earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Total cost of deposits increased to 0.92% from 0.83% at December 31, 2018.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $10.72 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $10.02 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of 6.96%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $7.06 billion, an increase of $0.23 billion from the prior year.
  • Total interest expense increased 5.65%, to $26.52 million in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $25.10 million in fourth quarter 2018, but decreased $2.02 million, or 7.07%, compared to the linked quarter.  The average cost of deposits declined in fourth quarter 2019 after peaking in the third quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Loan Losses:

  • Recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.60 million compared to $2.29 million one year ago and $1.51 million in the linked quarter, driven by strong fourth quarter 2019 growth.
  • Net charge-offs were $0.80 million compared to $0.43 million one year prior.  The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.04% compared to 0.03% in the prior quarter and 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • The allowance for loan losses represented 0.69% of total loans compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2019 and 0.65% at December 31, 2018.  Loan loss reserve as a percentage of total loans, excluding purchased loans, remained unchanged at 0.81%, from September 30, 2019, and decreased from 0.82% at December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses was 3.34 times nonperforming loans compared to 3.95 times at September 30, 2019 and 10.97 times at December 31, 2018.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

  • Total noninterest income was $49.71 million compared to $42.21 million in 2018, an increase of $7.50 million, or 17.78%.  Residential mortgage brokerage income increased $2.93 million, insurance commissions increased $1.79 million, and real estate brokerage and property management income increased $0.76 million.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $15.88 million compared to $12.95 million in fourth quarter 2018.  Loan volume in the current quarter was $860.16 million, with purchase activity comprising 70.32%.  Loan volume in fourth quarter 2018 was $600.07 million, with purchase activity of 88.64%.  Loan volume in the linked quarter was $963.66 million with purchase activity of 68.83%.
  • Total Insurance segment revenue increased $3.96 million, or 24.88%, to $19.88 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Revenue generated by insurance agencies acquired in January 2019 and September 2019 totaled $1.40 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 10.21%, or $0.39 million, as compared to fourth quarter 2018 due to increases in reservation levels.
  • Bank owned life insurance and other noninterest income increased $2.62 million, or 44.84%, as compared to fourth quarter 2018 due to proceeds from life insurance policies and investment commission income.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

  • Total noninterest expense was $92.34 million compared to $82.34 million, an increase of $10.00 million, or 12.14%.  This reflects increases of $5.78 million in salary and benefits expense, $0.96 million in professional fees expense, and $0.29 million in advertising and marketing expenses.
  • The Bank recorded small bank assessment credits from the FDIC of $1.66 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • In addition to growth in production related expenses, changing industry standards and increased regulatory expectations related to exceeding $10 billion in assets, have resulted in enhancements to Company infrastructure, resulting in increased salary and benefits expense and professional fees. Areas of enhancement include: information technology, risk and compliance, accounting, and internal audit.

Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

  • Income tax expense was $7.79 million compared to $10.35 million, one year prior.  This represents an effective tax rate of 18.17% compared to 22.33% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018

  • Total assets were $11.95 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 7.03%, compared to $11.16 billion at December 31, 2018.  This increase was driven primarily by growth in available for sale securities, mortgage loans held for sale, and loans held for investment.  Year-over-year, other assets increased $47.52 million due to the adoption of the leasing standard.
  • Loans held for investment increased $0.40 billion, or 5.00% compared to year end 2018.
  • Total deposits increased $0.90 billion, or 10.76%, over December 31, 2018.
  • Total borrowings declined $0.32 billion, or 29.41%, from December 31, 2018.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $1.52 billion compared to $1.41 billion at September 30, 2019 and $1.19 billion at December 31, 2018.  The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2019 was 3.90 years.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $8.42 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $8.18 billion at September 30, 2019 and $8.02 billion at December 31, 2018.
  • Nonperforming assets were $32.80 million, or 0.27% of total assets, compared to $24.17 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2018.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.21% of period end loans.
  • Foreclosed property decreased to $13.84 million from $17.16 million at December 31, 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $9.27 billion compared to $9.44 billion at September 30, 2019 and $8.37 billion at December 31, 2018.
  • Total loans to total deposits were 90.81% compared to 86.70% at September 30, 2019 and 95.79% at December 31, 2018.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits were 31.83% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 compared to 32.11% at September 30, 2019 and 31.33% at December 31, 2018.  Non-interest bearing deposits experienced typical seasonality during the fourth quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $0.77 billion compared to $0.67 billion and $1.09 billion at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.45%.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.95%.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.49%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.58%.
  • Book value was $22.58 compared to $22.38 at September 30, 2019 and $21.05 at December 31, 2018.
  • Tangible book value was $15.69 compared to $15.44 at September 30, 2019 and $14.26 at December 31, 2018.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"):
Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments.  We currently estimate our loss reserves may increase up to 10% upon the finalization of our adoption of the new ASU.

This increase is driven by:

  • The change in the timing of potential loss recognition from an incurred loss methodology to an expected loss methodology on loans and off-balance sheet commitments,
  • the establishment of life-of-asset loss reserves,
  • the change in accounting for purchased assets,
  • utilization of reasonable and supportable forecasts.

Outlook:
Management reforecasts on a quarterly basis and anticipates:

  • Annual loan growth to be in the mid-single digits in 2020.
  • Our quarterly noninterest expense run rate will range between $94 - $97 million for 2020.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:
TowneBank will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About TowneBank:
As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 42 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina.  TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors.  With total assets of $11.95 billion as of December 31, 2019, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").  The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance.  These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature.  Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses.  These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank’s future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “project” or similar expressions. TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material. Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of TowneBank include but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of TowneBank’s loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in TowneBank’s market areas; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Income and Performance Ratios:         
 Total Revenue$139,671  $145,879  $144,537  $133,854  $131,417 
 Net income35,948  39,400  36,242  32,082  36,440 
 Net income attributable to TowneBank35,075  37,659  34,638  31,409  35,990 
 Net income per common share - diluted0.49  0.52  0.48  0.44  0.50 
 Book value per common share22.58  22.38  21.95  21.40  21.05 
 Book value per share - tangible (non-GAAP)15.69  15.44  15.05  14.46  14.26 
 Return on average assets1.16% 1.26% 1.20% 1.14% 1.28%
 Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP)1.30% 1.40% 1.35% 1.29% 1.43%
 Return on average equity8.44% 9.22% 8.83% 8.24% 9.44%
 Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP)12.97% 14.20% 13.90% 13.24% 14.91%
 Return on average common equity8.51% 9.29% 8.89% 8.30% 9.53%
 Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP)13.12% 14.36% 14.05% 13.39% 15.11%
 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue35.59% 37.55% 37.86% 34.65% 32.12%
           
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
 Common equity tier 111.45% 11.52% 11.58% 11.49% 11.51%
 Tier 111.49% 11.55% 11.62% 11.52% 11.54%
 Total14.58% 14.70% 14.85% 14.79% 14.83%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio9.95% 9.84% 9.86% 9.92% 9.87%
           
Asset Quality:         
 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 3.34x  3.95x  3.00x  9.36x  10.97x
 Allowance for loan losses to period end loans0.69% 0.68% 0.67% 0.66% 0.65%
 Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding purchased loans0.81% 0.81% 0.81% 0.81% 0.82%
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans0.21% 0.17% 0.22% 0.07% 0.06%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets0.27% 0.26% 0.29% 0.22% 0.22%
 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)0.04% 0.03% 0.08% 0.01% 0.02%
           
 Nonperforming loans$17,437  $14,016  $18,202  $5,696  $4,749 
 Former bank premises1,521  1,510  1,510  2,223  2,253 
 Foreclosed property13,839  15,517  14,517  17,071  17,163 
 Total nonperforming assets$32,797  $31,043  $34,229  $24,990  $24,165 
 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$309  $636  $415  $117  $394 
           
 Allowance for loan losses$58,234  $55,428  $54,527  $53,303  $52,094 
           
Mortgage Banking:         
 Loans originated, mortgage$628,279  $703,922  $574,638  $366,643  $407,787 
 Loans originated, joint venture231,879  259,742  246,491  146,884  192,280 
 Total loans originated$860,158  $963,664  $821,129  $513,527  $600,067 
 Number of loans originated2,984  3,360  3,121  1,977  2,304 
 Number of originators228  225  229  240  293 
 Purchase %70.32% 68.83% 84.97% 86.08% 88.64%
 Loans sold$879,910  $925,058  $694,832  $473,068  $694,341 
 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated3.38% 3.45% 3.43% 3.58% 3.37%
           
Other Ratios:         
 Net interest margin3.33% 3.41% 3.49% 3.54% 3.53%
 Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)3.35% 3.43% 3.52% 3.57% 3.55%
 Average earning assets/total average assets89.57% 89.53% 89.46% 89.50% 89.91%
 Average loans/average deposits88.41% 87.63% 91.60% 95.83% 95.32%
 Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits32.14% 31.82% 31.63% 31.39% 31.90%
 Period end equity/period end total assets13.84% 13.63% 13.45% 13.53% 13.78%
 Efficiency ratio66.11% 66.66% 66.80% 68.43% 62.65%
           
 (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      
        


 
TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 19 vs. Q4 19 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value2019 2018 2019 Q4 18 Q3 19
U.S. agency securities$129,038  $358,542  $152,581  (64.01)% (15.43)%
U.S. Treasury notes1,000  1,246  999  (19.74)% 0.10%
Municipal securities223,106  87,308  173,519  155.54% 28.58%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities53,367  30,992  52,006  72.20% 2.62%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA1,034,797  617,251  958,290  67.65% 7.98%
Total$1,441,308  $1,095,339  $1,337,395  31.59% 7.77%
          
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements         
Total gross unrealized gains$23,950  $3,423  $28,114  599.68% (14.81)%
Total gross unrealized losses(4,215) (15,333) (2,046) (72.51)% 106.01%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities$19,735  $(11,910) $26,068  (265.70)% (24.29)%
          
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
Municipal securities$29,167  $34,488  $29,166  (15.43)% %
Trust preferred corporate securities2,369  500  2,381  373.80% (0.50)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA12,152  15,610  12,947  (22.15)% (6.14)%
Total$43,688  $50,598  $44,494  (13.66)% (1.81)%
          
Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements         
Total gross unrealized gains$1,520  $1,271  $1,688  19.59% (9.95)%
Total gross unrealized losses(37) (601) (5) (93.84)% 640.00%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on HTM securities$1,483  $670  $1,683  121.34% (11.88)%
          
Loans Held For Investment      % Change
 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 19 vs. Q4 19 vs.
 2019 2018 2019 Q4 18 Q3 19
Real estate - construction and development$1,120,533  $1,067,239  $1,142,225  4.99% (1.90)%
Commercial real estate - investment related properties2,183,232  1,978,592  2,070,317  10.34% 5.45%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied1,329,144  1,262,748  1,286,137  5.26% 3.34%
Real estate - multifamily243,041  260,987  219,901  (6.88)% 10.52%
Real estate - residential 1-4 family1,653,084  1,626,896  1,621,175  1.61% 1.97%
Commercial and industrial business1,574,275  1,510,364  1,527,515  4.23% 3.06%
Consumer and other loans315,979  311,407  315,559  1.47% 0.13%
Total$8,419,288  $8,018,233  $8,182,829  5.00% 2.89%
          
Deposits      % Change
 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 19 vs. Q4 19 vs.
 2019 2018 2019 Q4 18 Q3 19
Noninterest-bearing demand$2,951,225  $2,622,761  $3,030,505  12.52% (2.62)%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts3,586,364  3,223,215  3,534,252  11.27% 1.47%
Savings276,205  286,684  280,552  (3.66)% (1.55)%
Certificates of deposits2,457,123  2,237,762  2,592,705  9.80% (5.23)%
Total$9,270,917  $8,370,422  $9,438,014  10.76% (1.77)%
          


 
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans$8,283,388  $100,504  4.81% $8,096,908  $102,495  5.02% $7,923,978  $99,895  5.00%
Taxable investment securities1,331,175  9,179  2.76% 1,266,447  9,087  2.87% 1,101,892  7,515  2.73%
Tax-exempt investment securities118,298  908  3.07% 121,738  997  3.28% 80,656  747  3.70%
Total securities1,449,473  10,087  2.78% 1,388,185  10,084  2.91% 1,182,548  8,262  2.79%
Interest-bearing deposits519,737  2,067  1.58% 711,030  3,745  2.09% 652,131  3,559  2.17%
Loans held for sale469,725  4,413  3.76% 408,377  3,956  3.87% 266,058  3,176  4.77%
Total earning assets10,722,323  117,071  4.33% 10,604,500  120,280  4.50% 10,024,715  114,892  4.55%
Less: allowance for loan losses(56,766)     (54,858)     (50,792)    
Total nonearning assets1,305,036      1,295,640      1,176,037     
Total assets$11,970,593      $11,845,282      $11,149,960     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$3,533,912  $6,421  0.72% $3,379,888  $7,223  0.85% $3,122,973  $5,670  0.72%
Savings278,910  638  0.91% 278,048  702  1.00% 293,135  1,022  1.38%
Certificates of deposit2,544,845  14,685  2.29% 2,641,681  15,627  2.35% 2,245,039  10,803  1.91%
Total interest-bearing deposits6,357,667  21,744  1.36% 6,299,617  23,552  1.48% 5,661,147  17,495  1.23%
Borrowings454,621  1,810  1.56% 486,644  2,020  1.62% 920,389  4,643  1.97%
Subordinated debt, net248,361  2,962  4.77% 248,210  2,962  4.77% 247,769  2,961  4.78%
Total interest-bearing liabilities7,060,649  26,516  1.49% 7,034,471  28,534  1.61% 6,829,305  25,099  1.46%
Demand deposits3,011,688      2,940,370      2,651,495     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities250,327      250,371      157,238     
Total liabilities10,322,664      10,225,212      9,638,038     
Shareholders’ equity1,647,929      1,620,070      1,511,922     
Total liabilities and equity$11,970,593      $11,845,282      $11,149,960     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)  $90,555      $91,746      $89,793   
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                   
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment  (596)     (643)     (585)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $89,959      $91,103      $89,208   
Interest rate spread (1)(3)    2.84%     2.89%     3.09%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets      0.98%     1.07%     0.99%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2)(3)      3.35%     3.43%     3.55%
Total cost of deposits    0.92%     1.01%     0.83%
                  
(1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Fully tax equivalent.
(2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.  Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Non-GAAP.
 


 
TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2017
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans$8,122,210  $405,511  4.99% $7,567,570  $373,057  4.93% $5,901,797  $276,747  4.69%
Taxable investment securities1,202,107  34,141  2.84% 1,004,080  24,729  2.46% 600,080  11,597  1.93%
Tax-exempt investment securities102,731  3,426  3.34% 79,720  2,920  3.66% 48,228  1,590  3.28%
Total securities1,304,838  37,567  2.88% 1,083,800  27,649  2.55% 648,308  13,187  2.03%
Interest-bearing deposits665,903  13,825  2.08% 560,368  10,229  1.83% 696,507  7,480  1.07%
Mortgage loans held for sale335,588  13,379  3.99% 293,017  13,124  4.48% 271,281  10,561  3.89%
Total earning assets10,428,539  470,282  4.51% 9,504,755  424,059  4.46% 7,517,893  307,975  4.10%
Less: allowance for loan losses(54,476)     (48,737)     (43,760)    
Total nonearning assets1,264,363      1,143,167      860,866     
Total assets$11,638,426      $10,599,185      $8,334,999     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$3,351,135  $26,909  0.80% $2,951,038  $16,458  0.56% $2,260,378  $8,020  0.35%
Savings280,894  3,296  1.17% 302,435  3,824  1.26% 319,940  3,305  1.03%
Certificates of deposit2,478,663  56,050  2.26% 2,060,587  32,859  1.59% 1,668,252  17,467  1.05%
Total interest-bearing deposits6,110,692  86,255  1.41% 5,314,060  53,141  1.00% 4,248,570  28,792  0.68%
Borrowings609,142  11,368  1.84% 897,574  15,542  1.71% 617,720  9,942  1.61%
Subordinated debt, net248,139  11,847  4.77% 251,097  12,067  4.81% 113,752  5,249  4.61%
Total interest-bearing liabilities6,967,973  109,470  1.57% 6,462,731  80,750  1.25% 4,980,042  43,983  0.88%
Demand deposits2,844,178      2,517,173      2,094,753     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities228,994      164,486      136,616     
Total liabilities10,041,145      9,144,390      7,211,411     
Shareholders' equity1,597,281      1,454,795      1,123,588     
Total liabilities and equity$11,638,426      $10,599,185      $8,334,999     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)    $360,812      $343,309      $263,992   
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                   
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment    (2,457)     (2,236)     (2,871)  
Net interest income (GAAP)    $358,355      $341,073      $261,121   
Interest rate spread  (1)(3)      2.94%     3.21%     3.22%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets      1.05%     0.85%     0.59%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2)(3)      3.46%     3.61%     3.51%
Total cost of deposits      0.96%     0.68%     0.45%
                  
(1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Fully tax equivalent.
(2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.  Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Non-GAAP.
 


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
 2019 2018
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$97,593  $94,604 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank322,505  570,425 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions22,518  21,667 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents442,616  686,696 
Securities available for sale, at fair value1,441,308  1,095,339 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost43,688  50,598 
Other equity securities6,462  4,797 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock30,094  43,229 
Total Securities1,521,552  1,193,963 
Mortgage loans held for sale419,233  220,986 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs8,419,288  8,018,233 
Less: allowance for loan losses(58,234) (52,094)
Net Loans8,361,054  7,966,139 
Premises and equipment, net231,806  211,796 
Goodwill446,816  433,658 
Other intangible assets, net54,399  58,752 
Bank-owned life insurance policies243,062  237,371 
Other assets227,125  153,669 
    TOTAL ASSETS$11,947,663  $11,163,030 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$2,951,225  $2,622,761 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts3,586,364  3,223,215 
Savings276,205  286,684 
Certificates of deposit2,457,123  2,237,762 
Total Deposits9,270,917  8,370,422 
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank471,687  799,315 
Subordinated debt, net248,458  247,861 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings52,391  47,156 
Total Borrowings772,536  1,094,332 
Other liabilities250,516  159,856 
    TOTAL LIABILITIES10,293,969  9,624,610 
Preferred stock   
Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000   
Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000   
Issued and outstanding shares 72,649,682 in 2019 and 72,465,923 in 2018121,107  120,801 
Capital surplus1,041,160  1,034,676 
Retained earnings467,186  379,239 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   
818,578 shares in 2019 and 769,200 shares in 2018(15,555) (13,955)
Deferred compensation trust15,555  13,955 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)11,302  (9,190)
    TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY1,640,755  1,525,526 
Noncontrolling interest12,939  12,894 
    TOTAL EQUITY1,653,694  1,538,420 
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$11,947,663  $11,163,030 
        


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including fees$100,059  $99,446  $403,675  $371,343 
Investment securities9,936  8,126  36,946  27,127 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold2,067  3,559  13,825  10,229 
Mortgage loans held for sale4,413  3,176  13,379  13,124 
Total interest income116,475  114,307  467,825  421,823 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits21,744  17,495  86,255  53,141 
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank1,730  4,585  11,018  15,340 
Subordinated debt, net2,962  2,961  11,847  12,067 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings80  58  350  202 
Total interest expense26,516  25,099  109,470  80,750 
Net interest income89,959  89,208  358,355  341,073 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES3,601  2,292  9,371  8,541 
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses86,358  86,916  348,984  332,532 
NONINTEREST INCOME:       
Residential mortgage banking income, net15,884  12,951  66,812  65,104 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net15,001  13,212  64,478  56,164 
Real estate brokerage and property management income, net6,737  5,982  34,292  31,863 
Service charges on deposit accounts2,245  2,928  10,544  11,808 
Credit card merchant fees, net1,389  1,298  4,746  5,472 
Bank owned life insurance3,865  2,014  9,215  6,836 
Other income4,591  3,824  16,346  14,343 
Gain (loss) on investment securities    (845) 3 
    Total noninterest income49,712  42,209  205,588  191,593 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits56,013  50,233  218,920  201,838 
Occupancy7,516  7,352  31,381  27,644 
Furniture and equipment3,598  3,587  14,351  14,477 
Amortization - intangibles3,005  3,123  12,370  11,710 
Software expense2,976  2,694  11,717  10,621 
Data processing2,510  2,466  11,825  10,364 
Professional fees2,990  2,028  12,943  8,323 
Advertising and marketing2,839  2,546  12,279  11,194 
Other expenses10,889  8,308  52,516  55,953 
    Total noninterest expense92,336  82,337  378,302  352,124 
Income before income tax expense & noncontrolling interest43,734  46,788  176,270  172,001 
Provision for income tax expense7,786  10,348  32,596  34,227 
Net income$35,948  $36,440  $143,674  $137,774 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(873) (450) (4,891) (3,981)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$35,075  $35,990  $138,783  $133,793 
        
Per common share information       
Basic earnings$0.49  $0.50  $1.93  $1.88 
Diluted earnings$0.49  $0.50  $1.92  $1.88 
Cash dividends declared$0.18  $0.16  $0.70  $0.62 
                


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
          
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$97,593  $124,439  $110,580  $104,091  $94,604 
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank322,505  675,288  834,505  775,208  570,425 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions22,518  21,663  21,527  21,001  21,667 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents442,616  821,390  966,612  900,300  686,696 
Securities available for sale, at fair value1,441,308  1,337,395  1,260,821  1,099,777  1,095,339 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost43,688  44,494  50,574  49,687  50,598 
Other equity securities6,462  5,697  5,396  5,022  4,797 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock30,094  26,282  32,657  41,464  43,229 
Total Securities1,521,552  1,413,868  1,349,448  1,195,950  1,193,963 
Mortgage loans held for sale419,233  456,719  362,773  247,021  220,986 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs8,419,288  8,182,829  8,126,729  8,105,370  8,018,233 
Less: allowance for loan losses(58,234) (55,428) (54,527) (53,303) (52,094)
Net Loans8,361,054  8,127,401  8,072,202  8,052,067  7,966,139 
Premises and equipment, net231,806  231,060  230,177  227,458  211,796 
Goodwill446,816  446,423  442,881  442,881  433,658 
Other intangible assets, net54,399  57,404  58,391  61,333  58,752 
Bank-owned life insurance policies243,062  241,652  240,621  238,977  237,371 
Other assets227,125  225,374  219,375  202,276  153,669 
TOTAL ASSETS$11,947,663  $12,021,291  $11,942,480  $11,568,263  $11,163,030 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$2,951,225  $3,030,505  $2,950,615  $2,813,857  $2,622,761 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts3,586,364  3,534,252  3,409,322  3,290,907  3,223,215 
Savings276,205  280,552  277,495  285,790  286,684 
Certificates of deposit2,457,123  2,592,705  2,631,386  2,341,134  2,237,762 
Total Deposits9,270,917  9,438,014  9,268,818  8,731,688  8,370,422 
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank471,687  381,846  532,004  739,160  799,315 
Subordinated debt, net248,458  248,309  248,160  248,010  247,861 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings52,391  42,971  56,355  44,775  47,156 
Total Borrowings772,536  673,126  836,519  1,031,945  1,094,332 
Other liabilities250,516  271,617  230,691  238,974  159,856 
TOTAL LIABILITIES10,293,969  10,382,757  10,336,028  10,002,607  9,624,610 
Preferred stock         
Authorized shares - 2,000,000         
Common stock, $1.667 par value121,107  121,080  121,038  121,047  120,801 
Capital surplus1,041,160  1,039,156  1,036,982  1,035,563  1,034,676 
Retained earnings467,186  445,186  420,600  399,030  379,239 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost(15,555) (15,317) (15,160) (14,067) (13,955)
Deferred compensation trust15,555  15,317  15,160  14,067  13,955 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)11,302  19,958  15,143  (1,792) (9,190)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY1,640,755  1,625,380  1,593,763  1,553,848  1,525,526 
Noncontrolling interest12,939  13,154  12,689  11,808  12,894 
TOTAL EQUITY1,653,694  1,638,534  1,606,452  1,565,656  1,538,420 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$11,947,663  $12,021,291  $11,942,480  $11,568,263  $11,163,030 
                    


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$100,059  $102,047  $101,874  $99,695  $99,446 
Investment securities9,936  9,889  8,987  8,134  8,126 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold2,067  3,745  4,015  3,998  3,559 
Mortgage loans held for sale4,413  3,956  3,007  2,003  3,176 
    Total interest income116,475  119,637  117,883  113,830  114,307 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits21,744  23,552  21,784  19,174  17,495 
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank1,730  1,935  3,201  4,153  4,585 
Subordinated debt2,962  2,962  2,962  2,962  2,961 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings80  85  117  68  58 
    Total interest expense26,516  28,534  28,064  26,357  25,099 
Net interest income89,959  91,103  89,819  87,473  89,208 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES3,601  1,508  2,824  1,438  2,292 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses86,358  89,595  86,995  86,035  86,916 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net15,884  18,855  18,565  13,508  12,951 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net15,001  16,681  17,213  15,582  13,212 
Real estate brokerage and property management income, net6,737  9,444  8,843  9,268  5,982 
Service charges on deposit accounts2,245  2,253  3,185  2,861  2,928 
Credit card merchant fees, net1,389  1,514  660  1,183  1,298 
Bank owned life insurance3,865  2,117  1,635  1,598  2,014 
Other income4,591  3,981  4,617  3,157  3,824 
Loss on investment securities  (69)   (776)  
    Total noninterest income49,712  54,776  54,718  46,381  42,209 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits56,013  55,784  54,263  52,860  50,233 
Occupancy expense7,516  7,953  7,662  8,251  7,352 
Furniture and equipment3,598  3,805  3,578  3,371  3,587 
Amortization - intangibles3,005  3,059  3,113  3,192  3,123 
Software expense2,976  3,208  2,788  2,745  2,694 
Data processing2,510  2,533  3,616  3,166  2,466 
Professional fees2,990  3,566  3,707  2,679  2,028 
Advertising and marketing2,839  3,429  3,182  2,829  2,546 
Other expenses10,889  13,950  14,647  13,030  8,308 
    Total noninterest expense92,336  97,287  96,556  92,123  82,337 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest43,734  47,084  45,157  40,293  46,788 
Provision for income tax expense7,786  7,684  8,915  8,211  10,348 
Net income35,948  39,400  36,242  32,082  36,440 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(873) (1,741) (1,604) (673) (450)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$35,075  $37,659  $34,638  $31,409  $35,990 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.49  $0.52  $0.48  $0.44  $0.50 
Diluted earnings (1)$0.49  $0.52  $0.48  $0.44  $0.50 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding72,132,041  72,091,221  72,044,817  71,992,330  71,905,956 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding72,311,979  72,222,934  72,145,600  72,099,558  72,043,369 
Cash dividends declared$0.18  $0.18  $0.18  $0.16  $0.16 
(1) The quarterly diluted EPS do not sum to the total year diluted EPS due to rounding.
                    


 
TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, 
 December 31, 2019 over 2018
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent
Revenue             
Net interest income$87,637  $86,433  $89,490  $351,969  $329,584  $22,385  6.79%
Noninterest income             
Service charges on deposit accounts2,245  2,928  2,253  10,544  11,808  (1,264) (10.70)%
Credit card merchant fees1,389  1,298  1,514  4,746  5,472  (726) (13.27)%
Other income5,271  4,660  5,152  19,620  16,977  2,643  15.57%
Subtotal8,905  8,886  8,919  34,910  34,257  653  1.91%
Gain (loss) on investment securities    (69) (845) 3  (848) N/M 
Total noninterest income8,905  8,886  8,850  34,065  34,260  (195) (0.57)%
Total revenue96,542  95,319  98,340  386,034  363,844  22,190  6.10%
              
Provision for loan losses3,601  2,292  1,508  9,371  8,541  830  9.72%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits34,183  28,100  33,526  131,149  114,472  16,677  14.57%
Occupancy expense4,959  4,789  5,209  20,419  17,410  3,009  17.28%
Furniture and equipment2,577  2,426  2,779  10,240  9,912  328  3.31%
Amortization of intangible assets1,214  1,428  1,265  5,160  5,658  (498) (8.80)%
Other expenses14,078  9,759  17,098  66,295  60,697  5,598  9.22%
Total expenses57,011  46,502  59,877  233,263  208,149  25,114  12.07%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest35,930  46,525  36,955  143,400  147,154  (3,754) (2.55)%
Corporate allocation627  367  384  2,011  1,736  275  15.84%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest36,557  46,892  37,339  145,411  148,890  (3,479) (2.34)%
Provision for income tax expense6,368  10,252  5,495  25,706  28,880  (3,174) (10.99)%
Net income30,189  36,640  31,844  119,705  120,010  (305) (0.25)%
Noncontrolling interest(1) 4    2  (8) 10  N/M 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$30,188  $36,644  $31,844  $119,707  $120,002  $(295) (0.25)%
              
Efficiency ratio59.05% 48.79% 60.85% 60.43% 57.21%    
                   


 
TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 over 2018
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent
Revenue             
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net$16,617  $13,472  $19,171  $68,443  $66,696  $1,747  2.62%
Real estate brokerage income, net2,550  2,183  2,882  9,865  9,458  407  4.30%
Title insurance and settlement fees531  458  617  2,111  1,877  234  12.47%
Property management fees, net4,187  3,799  6,562  24,427  22,405  2,022  9.02%
Income from unconsolidated subsidiary75  54  185  516  370  146  39.46%
Net interest and other income2,787  3,210  1,885  7,724  13,210  (5,486) (41.53)%
Total revenue26,747  23,176  31,302  113,086  114,016  (930) (0.82)%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits$12,941  $14,308  $13,474  $52,619  $58,450  $(5,831) (9.98)%
Occupancy expense1,857  1,928  2,055  8,285  7,871  414  5.26%
Furniture and equipment773  930  754  3,099  3,697  (598) (16.18)%
Amortization of intangible assets655  767  666  2,741  2,782  (41) (1.47)%
Other expenses7,030  6,419  7,478  27,982  28,416  (434) (1.53)%
Total expenses23,256  24,352  24,427  94,726  101,216  (6,490) (6.41)%
              
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest3,491  (1,176) 6,875  18,360  12,800  5,560  43.44%
Corporate allocation(362) (238) (208) (1,163) (1,091) (72) 6.60%
Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest3,129  (1,414) 6,667  17,197  11,709  5,488  46.87%
Provision for income tax416  (86) 1,454  3,707  2,892  815  28.18%
Net income (loss)2,713  (1,328) 5,213  13,490  8,817  4,673  53.00%
Noncontrolling interest(715) (130) (1,496) (3,711) (2,398) (1,313) 54.75%
Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank$1,998  $(1,458) $3,717  $9,779  $6,419  $3,360  52.34%
              
Efficiency ratio86.95% 105.07% 78.04% 83.76% 88.77%    
                   


 
TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information
(dollars in thousands)
 
              
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 over 2018
 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent
Commission and fee income             
Property and casualty$11,957  $9,770  $13,481  $50,380  $40,948  $9,432  23.03%
Employee benefits3,758  3,625  3,629  14,726  14,088  638  4.53%
Travel insurance794  1,095  834  4,085  5,123  (1,038) (20.26)%
Specialized benefit services173  168  166  672  673  (1) (0.15)%
Total commissions and fees16,682  14,658  18,110  69,863  60,832  9,031  14.85%
Contingency and bonus revenue1,396  1,185  1,431  6,307  4,888  1,419  29.03%
Other income1,805  79  74  2,032  295  1,737  588.81%
Total revenue19,883  15,922  19,615  78,202  66,015  12,187  18.46%
Employee commission expense3,501  3,000  3,378  13,379  11,209  2,170  19.36%
Revenue, net of commission expense16,382  12,922  16,237  64,823  54,806  10,017  18.28%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits$8,889  $7,825  $8,784  $35,152  $28,916  $6,236  21.57%
Occupancy expense700  635  689  2,677  2,363  314  13.29%
Furniture and equipment248  231  272  1,012  868  144  16.59%
Amortization of intangible assets1,136  928  1,128  4,469  3,269  1,200  36.71%
Other expenses1,096  1,865  2,110  7,003  7,343  (340) (4.63)%
Total operating expenses12,069  11,484  12,983  50,313  42,759  7,554  17.67%
Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest4,313  1,438  3,254  14,510  12,047  2,463  20.44%
Corporate allocation(265) (128) (176) (848) (645) (203) 31.47%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest4,048  1,310  3,078  13,662  11,402  2,260  19.82%
Provision for income tax expense1,002  182  735  3,183  2,455  728  29.65%
Net income3,046  1,128  2,343  10,479  8,947  1,532  17.12%
Noncontrolling interest(157) (324) (245) (1,182) (1,575) 393  (24.95)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$2,889  $804  $2,098  $9,297  $7,372  $1,925  26.11%
              
Provision for income taxes1,002  182  735  3,183  2,455  728  29.65%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense1,333  1,152  1,325  5,312  4,134  1,178  28.50%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$5,224  $2,138  $4,158  $17,792  $13,961  $3,831  27.44%
              
Efficiency ratio73.67% 88.87% 79.96% 77.62% 78.02%    
                   


 
TOWNEBANK
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
       
        
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
          
Return on average assets (GAAP)1.16% 1.26% 1.28% 1.19% 1.26%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization0.14% 0.14% 0.15% 0.14% 0.15%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)1.30% 1.40% 1.43% 1.33% 1.41%
          
Return on average equity (GAAP)8.44% 9.22% 9.44% 8.69% 9.20%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization4.53% 4.98% 5.47% 4.89% 5.32%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)12.97% 14.20% 14.91% 13.58% 14.52%
          
Return on average common equity (GAAP)8.51% 9.29% 9.53% 8.75% 9.27%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization4.61% 5.07% 5.58% 4.98% 5.43%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)13.12% 14.36% 15.11% 13.73% 14.70%
          
Book value (GAAP)$22.58  $22.38  $21.05  $22.58  $21.05 
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization(6.89) (6.94) (6.79) (6.89) (7.71)
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)$15.69  $15.44  $14.26  $15.69  13.34 
          
Average assets (GAAP)$11,970,593  $11,845,282  $11,149,960  $11,638,426  $10,599,185 
Less: average goodwill446,428  442,919  429,931  443,781  411,827 
Less: average intangible assets56,339  57,327  59,009  59,327  57,694 
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$11,467,826  $11,345,036  $10,661,020  $11,135,318  $10,129,664 
          
Average equity (GAAP)$1,647,929  $1,620,070  $1,511,922  $1,597,281  $1,454,795 
Less: average goodwill446,428  442,919  429,931  443,781  411,827 
Less: average intangible assets56,339  57,327  59,009  59,327  57,694 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)$1,145,162  $1,119,824  $1,022,982  $1,094,173  $985,274 
          
Average common equity (GAAP)$1,635,394  $1,607,853  $1,498,594  $1,585,238  $1,442,642 
Less: average goodwill446,428  442,919  429,931  443,781  411,827 
Less: average intangible assets56,339  57,327  59,009  59,327  57,694 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,132,627  $1,107,607  $1,009,654  $1,082,130  $973,121 
          


 
TOWNEBANK
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
           
Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Net income (GAAP) $35,075  $37,659  $34,638  $31,409  $35,990 
Acquisition-related expenses 19  207  20  411  (1,518)
Income tax expense - tax reform legislation         696 
Income tax expense (benefit) - other items (3) (20) (3) (52) 355 
Total income tax expense (benefit) (3) (20) (3) (52) 1,051 
Total charges, net of taxes 16  187  17  359  (467)
Operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $35,091  $37,846  $34,655  $31,768  $35,523 
                
Weighted average diluted shares 72,311,979  72,222,934  72,145,600  72,099,558  72,043,369 
                
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $0.49  $0.52  $0.48  $0.44  $0.50 
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $0.49  $0.52  $0.48  $0.44  $0.49 
                     
Average assets $11,970,593  $11,845,282  $11,532,278  $11,194,753  $11,149,960 
Average tangible equity $1,145,162  $1,119,824  $1,070,635  $1,039,630  $1,022,982 
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.16% 1.27% 1.21% 1.15% 1.26%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 12.98% 14.26% 13.90% 13.38% 14.73%
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.12% 14.42% 14.06% 13.53% 14.93%
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 66.10% 66.52% 66.79% 68.12% 63.81%
                


 
TOWNEBANK
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
     
Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2019 2018
Net income (GAAP) $138,783  $133,793 
Acquisition-related expenses 657  8,428 
Income tax expense - tax reform legislation   696 
Income tax expense (benefit) - other items (78) (1,420)
Total income tax expense (benefit) (78) (724)
Total charges, net of taxes 579  7,704 
Operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $139,362  $141,497 
       
Weighted average diluted shares 72,172,635  71,293,129 
       
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $1.92  $1.88 
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $1.93  $1.98 
         
Average assets $11,638,426  $10,599,185 
Average tangible equity $1,094,173  $985,274 
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.20% 1.33%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.63% 15.30%
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.78% 15.49%
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 66.86% 64.52%

 