SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, earnings were $138.78 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to $133.79 million, or $1.88 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $35.08 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2018 earnings of $35.99 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.



“In spite of downward pressure on interest rates our Company grew total revenues by 6% climbing to a record $564 million. Our continued focus on attracting noninterest bearing deposits produced an increase of 13% or $328 million during the year and represents approximately 32% of our total deposits. We are excited about the momentum we are building in North Carolina with our newest office in Greensboro recently opened and several new sites planned for the Charlotte market in 2020,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

Total revenues were $139.67 million, an increase of $8.25 million, or 6.28%.

Loans held for investment increased $401.06 million, or 5.00%, from December 31, 2018, and $236.46 million, or 2.89%, from September 30, 2019, or 11.46% on an annualized basis.

Total deposits were $9.27 billion, an increase of $0.90 billion, or 10.76%, compared to prior year but a decrease, due to expected runoff and seasonality, of $0.17 billion, or 1.77%, from September 30, 2019, or a decline of 7.02% on an annualized basis.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 12.52%, to $2.95 billion, representing 31.83% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased 2.62%, or 10.38% on an annualized basis.

In the quarter comparison, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 8.51% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 13.12% (non-GAAP). For the full 12 months, return on average common shareholders' equity was 8.75% and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 13.73% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin of 3.33% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 3.35% (non-GAAP).

Effective tax rate of 18.17% compared to 22.33% at December 31, 2018.

“We ended 2019 on a positive note with a strong loan growth across our footprint. We are excited about the planned expansion in North Carolina and opportunities to add Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage and Insurance talent in each of the markets we serve. 2020 will be an exciting year as we implement a state of the art banking platform to better serve the needs of our members,” said J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

Net interest income was $89.96 million compared to $89.21 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.35%, including accretion of 9 basis points, compared to 3.55%, including accretion of 12 basis points, for 2018.

Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 4.81%, represented 77.25% of average earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an average yield of 5.00% and 79.04% of average earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total cost of deposits increased to 0.92% from 0.83% at December 31, 2018.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $10.72 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $10.02 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of 6.96%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $7.06 billion, an increase of $0.23 billion from the prior year.

Total interest expense increased 5.65%, to $26.52 million in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $25.10 million in fourth quarter 2018, but decreased $2.02 million, or 7.07%, compared to the linked quarter. The average cost of deposits declined in fourth quarter 2019 after peaking in the third quarter.

Quarterly Provision for Loan Losses:

Recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.60 million compared to $2.29 million one year ago and $1.51 million in the linked quarter, driven by strong fourth quarter 2019 growth.

Net charge-offs were $0.80 million compared to $0.43 million one year prior. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.04% compared to 0.03% in the prior quarter and 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses represented 0.69% of total loans compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2019 and 0.65% at December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserve as a percentage of total loans, excluding purchased loans, remained unchanged at 0.81%, from September 30, 2019, and decreased from 0.82% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 3.34 times nonperforming loans compared to 3.95 times at September 30, 2019 and 10.97 times at December 31, 2018.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

Total noninterest income was $49.71 million compared to $42.21 million in 2018, an increase of $7.50 million, or 17.78%. Residential mortgage brokerage income increased $2.93 million, insurance commissions increased $1.79 million, and real estate brokerage and property management income increased $0.76 million.

Residential mortgage banking income was $15.88 million compared to $12.95 million in fourth quarter 2018. Loan volume in the current quarter was $860.16 million, with purchase activity comprising 70.32%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2018 was $600.07 million, with purchase activity of 88.64%. Loan volume in the linked quarter was $963.66 million with purchase activity of 68.83%.

Total Insurance segment revenue increased $3.96 million, or 24.88%, to $19.88 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue generated by insurance agencies acquired in January 2019 and September 2019 totaled $1.40 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Property management fee revenue increased 10.21%, or $0.39 million, as compared to fourth quarter 2018 due to increases in reservation levels.

Bank owned life insurance and other noninterest income increased $2.62 million, or 44.84%, as compared to fourth quarter 2018 due to proceeds from life insurance policies and investment commission income.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:

Total noninterest expense was $92.34 million compared to $82.34 million, an increase of $10.00 million, or 12.14%. This reflects increases of $5.78 million in salary and benefits expense, $0.96 million in professional fees expense, and $0.29 million in advertising and marketing expenses.

The Bank recorded small bank assessment credits from the FDIC of $1.66 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In addition to growth in production related expenses, changing industry standards and increased regulatory expectations related to exceeding $10 billion in assets, have resulted in enhancements to Company infrastructure, resulting in increased salary and benefits expense and professional fees. Areas of enhancement include: information technology, risk and compliance, accounting, and internal audit.

Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018:



Income tax expense was $7.79 million compared to $10.35 million, one year prior. This represents an effective tax rate of 18.17% compared to 22.33% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018

Total assets were $11.95 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 7.03%, compared to $11.16 billion at December 31, 2018. This increase was driven primarily by growth in available for sale securities, mortgage loans held for sale, and loans held for investment. Year-over-year, other assets increased $47.52 million due to the adoption of the leasing standard.

Loans held for investment increased $0.40 billion, or 5.00% compared to year end 2018.

Total deposits increased $0.90 billion, or 10.76%, over December 31, 2018.

Total borrowings declined $0.32 billion, or 29.41%, from December 31, 2018.

Investment Securities:



Total investment securities were $1.52 billion compared to $1.41 billion at September 30, 2019 and $1.19 billion at December 31, 2018. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2019 was 3.90 years.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $8.42 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $8.18 billion at September 30, 2019 and $8.02 billion at December 31, 2018.

Nonperforming assets were $32.80 million, or 0.27% of total assets, compared to $24.17 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2018.

Nonperforming loans were 0.21% of period end loans.

Foreclosed property decreased to $13.84 million from $17.16 million at December 31, 2018.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $9.27 billion compared to $9.44 billion at September 30, 2019 and $8.37 billion at December 31, 2018.

Total loans to total deposits were 90.81% compared to 86.70% at September 30, 2019 and 95.79% at December 31, 2018.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 31.83% of total deposits at December 31, 2019 compared to 32.11% at September 30, 2019 and 31.33% at December 31, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits experienced typical seasonality during the fourth quarter.

Total borrowings were $0.77 billion compared to $0.67 billion and $1.09 billion at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.45%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.95%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.49%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.58%.

Book value was $22.58 compared to $22.38 at September 30, 2019 and $21.05 at December 31, 2018.

Tangible book value was $15.69 compared to $15.44 at September 30, 2019 and $14.26 at December 31, 2018.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"):

Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. We currently estimate our loss reserves may increase up to 10% upon the finalization of our adoption of the new ASU.

This increase is driven by:

The change in the timing of potential loss recognition from an incurred loss methodology to an expected loss methodology on loans and off-balance sheet commitments,

the establishment of life-of-asset loss reserves,

the change in accounting for purchased assets,

utilization of reasonable and supportable forecasts.

Outlook:

Management reforecasts on a quarterly basis and anticipates:

Annual loan growth to be in the mid-single digits in 2020.

Our quarterly noninterest expense run rate will range between $94 - $97 million for 2020.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

TowneBank will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About TowneBank:

As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 42 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $11.95 billion as of December 31, 2019, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank’s future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “project” or similar expressions. TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material. Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of TowneBank include but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of TowneBank’s loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in TowneBank’s market areas; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 139,671 $ 145,879 $ 144,537 $ 133,854 $ 131,417 Net income 35,948 39,400 36,242 32,082 36,440 Net income attributable to TowneBank 35,075 37,659 34,638 31,409 35,990 Net income per common share - diluted 0.49 0.52 0.48 0.44 0.50 Book value per common share 22.58 22.38 21.95 21.40 21.05 Book value per share - tangible (non-GAAP) 15.69 15.44 15.05 14.46 14.26 Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.28 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.30 % 1.40 % 1.35 % 1.29 % 1.43 % Return on average equity 8.44 % 9.22 % 8.83 % 8.24 % 9.44 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 12.97 % 14.20 % 13.90 % 13.24 % 14.91 % Return on average common equity 8.51 % 9.29 % 8.89 % 8.30 % 9.53 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 13.12 % 14.36 % 14.05 % 13.39 % 15.11 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 35.59 % 37.55 % 37.86 % 34.65 % 32.12 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.45 % 11.52 % 11.58 % 11.49 % 11.51 % Tier 1 11.49 % 11.55 % 11.62 % 11.52 % 11.54 % Total 14.58 % 14.70 % 14.85 % 14.79 % 14.83 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.95 % 9.84 % 9.86 % 9.92 % 9.87 % Asset Quality: Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 3.34 x 3.95 x 3.00 x 9.36 x 10.97 x Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.66 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding purchased loans 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.82 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.22 % 0.22 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Nonperforming loans $ 17,437 $ 14,016 $ 18,202 $ 5,696 $ 4,749 Former bank premises 1,521 1,510 1,510 2,223 2,253 Foreclosed property 13,839 15,517 14,517 17,071 17,163 Total nonperforming assets $ 32,797 $ 31,043 $ 34,229 $ 24,990 $ 24,165 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 309 $ 636 $ 415 $ 117 $ 394 Allowance for loan losses $ 58,234 $ 55,428 $ 54,527 $ 53,303 $ 52,094 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 628,279 $ 703,922 $ 574,638 $ 366,643 $ 407,787 Loans originated, joint venture 231,879 259,742 246,491 146,884 192,280 Total loans originated $ 860,158 $ 963,664 $ 821,129 $ 513,527 $ 600,067 Number of loans originated 2,984 3,360 3,121 1,977 2,304 Number of originators 228 225 229 240 293 Purchase % 70.32 % 68.83 % 84.97 % 86.08 % 88.64 % Loans sold $ 879,910 $ 925,058 $ 694,832 $ 473,068 $ 694,341 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.38 % 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.37 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.41 % 3.49 % 3.54 % 3.53 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.52 % 3.57 % 3.55 % Average earning assets/total average assets 89.57 % 89.53 % 89.46 % 89.50 % 89.91 % Average loans/average deposits 88.41 % 87.63 % 91.60 % 95.83 % 95.32 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 32.14 % 31.82 % 31.63 % 31.39 % 31.90 % Period end equity/period end total assets 13.84 % 13.63 % 13.45 % 13.53 % 13.78 % Efficiency ratio 66.11 % 66.66 % 66.80 % 68.43 % 62.65 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 19 vs. Q4 19 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2019 2018 2019 Q4 18 Q3 19 U.S. agency securities $ 129,038 $ 358,542 $ 152,581 (64.01 )% (15.43 )% U.S. Treasury notes 1,000 1,246 999 (19.74 )% 0.10 % Municipal securities 223,106 87,308 173,519 155.54 % 28.58 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 53,367 30,992 52,006 72.20 % 2.62 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 1,034,797 617,251 958,290 67.65 % 7.98 % Total $ 1,441,308 $ 1,095,339 $ 1,337,395 31.59 % 7.77 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 23,950 $ 3,423 $ 28,114 599.68 % (14.81 )% Total gross unrealized losses (4,215 ) (15,333 ) (2,046 ) (72.51 )% 106.01 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities $ 19,735 $ (11,910 ) $ 26,068 (265.70 )% (24.29 )% Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Municipal securities $ 29,167 $ 34,488 $ 29,166 (15.43 )% — % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,369 500 2,381 373.80 % (0.50 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 12,152 15,610 12,947 (22.15 )% (6.14 )% Total $ 43,688 $ 50,598 $ 44,494 (13.66 )% (1.81 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,520 $ 1,271 $ 1,688 19.59 % (9.95 )% Total gross unrealized losses (37 ) (601 ) (5 ) (93.84 )% 640.00 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on HTM securities $ 1,483 $ 670 $ 1,683 121.34 % (11.88 )% Loans Held For Investment % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 19 vs. Q4 19 vs. 2019 2018 2019 Q4 18 Q3 19 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,120,533 $ 1,067,239 $ 1,142,225 4.99 % (1.90 )% Commercial real estate - investment related properties 2,183,232 1,978,592 2,070,317 10.34 % 5.45 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,329,144 1,262,748 1,286,137 5.26 % 3.34 % Real estate - multifamily 243,041 260,987 219,901 (6.88 )% 10.52 % Real estate - residential 1-4 family 1,653,084 1,626,896 1,621,175 1.61 % 1.97 % Commercial and industrial business 1,574,275 1,510,364 1,527,515 4.23 % 3.06 % Consumer and other loans 315,979 311,407 315,559 1.47 % 0.13 % Total $ 8,419,288 $ 8,018,233 $ 8,182,829 5.00 % 2.89 % Deposits % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 19 vs. Q4 19 vs. 2019 2018 2019 Q4 18 Q3 19 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,951,225 $ 2,622,761 $ 3,030,505 12.52 % (2.62 )% Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,586,364 3,223,215 3,534,252 11.27 % 1.47 % Savings 276,205 286,684 280,552 (3.66 )% (1.55 )% Certificates of deposits 2,457,123 2,237,762 2,592,705 9.80 % (5.23 )% Total $ 9,270,917 $ 8,370,422 $ 9,438,014 10.76 % (1.77 )%





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans $ 8,283,388 $ 100,504 4.81 % $ 8,096,908 $ 102,495 5.02 % $ 7,923,978 $ 99,895 5.00 % Taxable investment securities 1,331,175 9,179 2.76 % 1,266,447 9,087 2.87 % 1,101,892 7,515 2.73 % Tax-exempt investment securities 118,298 908 3.07 % 121,738 997 3.28 % 80,656 747 3.70 % Total securities 1,449,473 10,087 2.78 % 1,388,185 10,084 2.91 % 1,182,548 8,262 2.79 % Interest-bearing deposits 519,737 2,067 1.58 % 711,030 3,745 2.09 % 652,131 3,559 2.17 % Loans held for sale 469,725 4,413 3.76 % 408,377 3,956 3.87 % 266,058 3,176 4.77 % Total earning assets 10,722,323 117,071 4.33 % 10,604,500 120,280 4.50 % 10,024,715 114,892 4.55 % Less: allowance for loan losses (56,766 ) (54,858 ) (50,792 ) Total nonearning assets 1,305,036 1,295,640 1,176,037 Total assets $ 11,970,593 $ 11,845,282 $ 11,149,960 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,533,912 $ 6,421 0.72 % $ 3,379,888 $ 7,223 0.85 % $ 3,122,973 $ 5,670 0.72 % Savings 278,910 638 0.91 % 278,048 702 1.00 % 293,135 1,022 1.38 % Certificates of deposit 2,544,845 14,685 2.29 % 2,641,681 15,627 2.35 % 2,245,039 10,803 1.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,357,667 21,744 1.36 % 6,299,617 23,552 1.48 % 5,661,147 17,495 1.23 % Borrowings 454,621 1,810 1.56 % 486,644 2,020 1.62 % 920,389 4,643 1.97 % Subordinated debt, net 248,361 2,962 4.77 % 248,210 2,962 4.77 % 247,769 2,961 4.78 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,060,649 26,516 1.49 % 7,034,471 28,534 1.61 % 6,829,305 25,099 1.46 % Demand deposits 3,011,688 2,940,370 2,651,495 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 250,327 250,371 157,238 Total liabilities 10,322,664 10,225,212 9,638,038 Shareholders’ equity 1,647,929 1,620,070 1,511,922 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,970,593 $ 11,845,282 $ 11,149,960 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 90,555 $ 91,746 $ 89,793 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (596 ) (643 ) (585 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 89,959 $ 91,103 $ 89,208 Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.84 % 2.89 % 3.09 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.98 % 1.07 % 0.99 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2)(3) 3.35 % 3.43 % 3.55 % Total cost of deposits 0.92 % 1.01 % 0.83 % (1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans $ 8,122,210 $ 405,511 4.99 % $ 7,567,570 $ 373,057 4.93 % $ 5,901,797 $ 276,747 4.69 % Taxable investment securities 1,202,107 34,141 2.84 % 1,004,080 24,729 2.46 % 600,080 11,597 1.93 % Tax-exempt investment securities 102,731 3,426 3.34 % 79,720 2,920 3.66 % 48,228 1,590 3.28 % Total securities 1,304,838 37,567 2.88 % 1,083,800 27,649 2.55 % 648,308 13,187 2.03 % Interest-bearing deposits 665,903 13,825 2.08 % 560,368 10,229 1.83 % 696,507 7,480 1.07 % Mortgage loans held for sale 335,588 13,379 3.99 % 293,017 13,124 4.48 % 271,281 10,561 3.89 % Total earning assets 10,428,539 470,282 4.51 % 9,504,755 424,059 4.46 % 7,517,893 307,975 4.10 % Less: allowance for loan losses (54,476 ) (48,737 ) (43,760 ) Total nonearning assets 1,264,363 1,143,167 860,866 Total assets $ 11,638,426 $ 10,599,185 $ 8,334,999 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,351,135 $ 26,909 0.80 % $ 2,951,038 $ 16,458 0.56 % $ 2,260,378 $ 8,020 0.35 % Savings 280,894 3,296 1.17 % 302,435 3,824 1.26 % 319,940 3,305 1.03 % Certificates of deposit 2,478,663 56,050 2.26 % 2,060,587 32,859 1.59 % 1,668,252 17,467 1.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,110,692 86,255 1.41 % 5,314,060 53,141 1.00 % 4,248,570 28,792 0.68 % Borrowings 609,142 11,368 1.84 % 897,574 15,542 1.71 % 617,720 9,942 1.61 % Subordinated debt, net 248,139 11,847 4.77 % 251,097 12,067 4.81 % 113,752 5,249 4.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,967,973 109,470 1.57 % 6,462,731 80,750 1.25 % 4,980,042 43,983 0.88 % Demand deposits 2,844,178 2,517,173 2,094,753 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 228,994 164,486 136,616 Total liabilities 10,041,145 9,144,390 7,211,411 Shareholders' equity 1,597,281 1,454,795 1,123,588 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,638,426 $ 10,599,185 $ 8,334,999 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 360,812 $ 343,309 $ 263,992 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (2,457 ) (2,236 ) (2,871 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 358,355 $ 341,073 $ 261,121 Interest rate spread (1)(3) 2.94 % 3.21 % 3.22 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.05 % 0.85 % 0.59 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2)(3) 3.46 % 3.61 % 3.51 % Total cost of deposits 0.96 % 0.68 % 0.45 % (1) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (2) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 97,593 $ 94,604 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 322,505 570,425 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 22,518 21,667 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 442,616 686,696 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,441,308 1,095,339 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 43,688 50,598 Other equity securities 6,462 4,797 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 30,094 43,229 Total Securities 1,521,552 1,193,963 Mortgage loans held for sale 419,233 220,986 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 8,419,288 8,018,233 Less: allowance for loan losses (58,234 ) (52,094 ) Net Loans 8,361,054 7,966,139 Premises and equipment, net 231,806 211,796 Goodwill 446,816 433,658 Other intangible assets, net 54,399 58,752 Bank-owned life insurance policies 243,062 237,371 Other assets 227,125 153,669 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,947,663 $ 11,163,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,951,225 $ 2,622,761 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,586,364 3,223,215 Savings 276,205 286,684 Certificates of deposit 2,457,123 2,237,762 Total Deposits 9,270,917 8,370,422 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 471,687 799,315 Subordinated debt, net 248,458 247,861 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 52,391 47,156 Total Borrowings 772,536 1,094,332 Other liabilities 250,516 159,856 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,293,969 9,624,610 Preferred stock Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares 72,649,682 in 2019 and 72,465,923 in 2018 121,107 120,801 Capital surplus 1,041,160 1,034,676 Retained earnings 467,186 379,239 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 818,578 shares in 2019 and 769,200 shares in 2018 (15,555 ) (13,955 ) Deferred compensation trust 15,555 13,955 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,302 (9,190 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,640,755 1,525,526 Noncontrolling interest 12,939 12,894 TOTAL EQUITY 1,653,694 1,538,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,947,663 $ 11,163,030





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 100,059 $ 99,446 $ 403,675 $ 371,343 Investment securities 9,936 8,126 36,946 27,127 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 2,067 3,559 13,825 10,229 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,413 3,176 13,379 13,124 Total interest income 116,475 114,307 467,825 421,823 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 21,744 17,495 86,255 53,141 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 1,730 4,585 11,018 15,340 Subordinated debt, net 2,962 2,961 11,847 12,067 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 80 58 350 202 Total interest expense 26,516 25,099 109,470 80,750 Net interest income 89,959 89,208 358,355 341,073 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,601 2,292 9,371 8,541 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 86,358 86,916 348,984 332,532 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 15,884 12,951 66,812 65,104 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 15,001 13,212 64,478 56,164 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 6,737 5,982 34,292 31,863 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,245 2,928 10,544 11,808 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,389 1,298 4,746 5,472 Bank owned life insurance 3,865 2,014 9,215 6,836 Other income 4,591 3,824 16,346 14,343 Gain (loss) on investment securities — — (845 ) 3 Total noninterest income 49,712 42,209 205,588 191,593 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 56,013 50,233 218,920 201,838 Occupancy 7,516 7,352 31,381 27,644 Furniture and equipment 3,598 3,587 14,351 14,477 Amortization - intangibles 3,005 3,123 12,370 11,710 Software expense 2,976 2,694 11,717 10,621 Data processing 2,510 2,466 11,825 10,364 Professional fees 2,990 2,028 12,943 8,323 Advertising and marketing 2,839 2,546 12,279 11,194 Other expenses 10,889 8,308 52,516 55,953 Total noninterest expense 92,336 82,337 378,302 352,124 Income before income tax expense & noncontrolling interest 43,734 46,788 176,270 172,001 Provision for income tax expense 7,786 10,348 32,596 34,227 Net income $ 35,948 $ 36,440 $ 143,674 $ 137,774 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (873 ) (450 ) (4,891 ) (3,981 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 35,075 $ 35,990 $ 138,783 $ 133,793 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 1.93 $ 1.88 Diluted earnings $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 1.92 $ 1.88 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.70 $ 0.62





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 97,593 $ 124,439 $ 110,580 $ 104,091 $ 94,604 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 322,505 675,288 834,505 775,208 570,425 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 22,518 21,663 21,527 21,001 21,667 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 442,616 821,390 966,612 900,300 686,696 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,441,308 1,337,395 1,260,821 1,099,777 1,095,339 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 43,688 44,494 50,574 49,687 50,598 Other equity securities 6,462 5,697 5,396 5,022 4,797 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 30,094 26,282 32,657 41,464 43,229 Total Securities 1,521,552 1,413,868 1,349,448 1,195,950 1,193,963 Mortgage loans held for sale 419,233 456,719 362,773 247,021 220,986 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 8,419,288 8,182,829 8,126,729 8,105,370 8,018,233 Less: allowance for loan losses (58,234 ) (55,428 ) (54,527 ) (53,303 ) (52,094 ) Net Loans 8,361,054 8,127,401 8,072,202 8,052,067 7,966,139 Premises and equipment, net 231,806 231,060 230,177 227,458 211,796 Goodwill 446,816 446,423 442,881 442,881 433,658 Other intangible assets, net 54,399 57,404 58,391 61,333 58,752 Bank-owned life insurance policies 243,062 241,652 240,621 238,977 237,371 Other assets 227,125 225,374 219,375 202,276 153,669 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,947,663 $ 12,021,291 $ 11,942,480 $ 11,568,263 $ 11,163,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 2,951,225 $ 3,030,505 $ 2,950,615 $ 2,813,857 $ 2,622,761 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 3,586,364 3,534,252 3,409,322 3,290,907 3,223,215 Savings 276,205 280,552 277,495 285,790 286,684 Certificates of deposit 2,457,123 2,592,705 2,631,386 2,341,134 2,237,762 Total Deposits 9,270,917 9,438,014 9,268,818 8,731,688 8,370,422 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 471,687 381,846 532,004 739,160 799,315 Subordinated debt, net 248,458 248,309 248,160 248,010 247,861 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 52,391 42,971 56,355 44,775 47,156 Total Borrowings 772,536 673,126 836,519 1,031,945 1,094,332 Other liabilities 250,516 271,617 230,691 238,974 159,856 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,293,969 10,382,757 10,336,028 10,002,607 9,624,610 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,107 121,080 121,038 121,047 120,801 Capital surplus 1,041,160 1,039,156 1,036,982 1,035,563 1,034,676 Retained earnings 467,186 445,186 420,600 399,030 379,239 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (15,555 ) (15,317 ) (15,160 ) (14,067 ) (13,955 ) Deferred compensation trust 15,555 15,317 15,160 14,067 13,955 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,302 19,958 15,143 (1,792 ) (9,190 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,640,755 1,625,380 1,593,763 1,553,848 1,525,526 Noncontrolling interest 12,939 13,154 12,689 11,808 12,894 TOTAL EQUITY 1,653,694 1,638,534 1,606,452 1,565,656 1,538,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,947,663 $ 12,021,291 $ 11,942,480 $ 11,568,263 $ 11,163,030





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 100,059 $ 102,047 $ 101,874 $ 99,695 $ 99,446 Investment securities 9,936 9,889 8,987 8,134 8,126 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 2,067 3,745 4,015 3,998 3,559 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,413 3,956 3,007 2,003 3,176 Total interest income 116,475 119,637 117,883 113,830 114,307 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 21,744 23,552 21,784 19,174 17,495 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 1,730 1,935 3,201 4,153 4,585 Subordinated debt 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,961 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 80 85 117 68 58 Total interest expense 26,516 28,534 28,064 26,357 25,099 Net interest income 89,959 91,103 89,819 87,473 89,208 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,601 1,508 2,824 1,438 2,292 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 86,358 89,595 86,995 86,035 86,916 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 15,884 18,855 18,565 13,508 12,951 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 15,001 16,681 17,213 15,582 13,212 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 6,737 9,444 8,843 9,268 5,982 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,245 2,253 3,185 2,861 2,928 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,389 1,514 660 1,183 1,298 Bank owned life insurance 3,865 2,117 1,635 1,598 2,014 Other income 4,591 3,981 4,617 3,157 3,824 Loss on investment securities — (69 ) — (776 ) — Total noninterest income 49,712 54,776 54,718 46,381 42,209 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 56,013 55,784 54,263 52,860 50,233 Occupancy expense 7,516 7,953 7,662 8,251 7,352 Furniture and equipment 3,598 3,805 3,578 3,371 3,587 Amortization - intangibles 3,005 3,059 3,113 3,192 3,123 Software expense 2,976 3,208 2,788 2,745 2,694 Data processing 2,510 2,533 3,616 3,166 2,466 Professional fees 2,990 3,566 3,707 2,679 2,028 Advertising and marketing 2,839 3,429 3,182 2,829 2,546 Other expenses 10,889 13,950 14,647 13,030 8,308 Total noninterest expense 92,336 97,287 96,556 92,123 82,337 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 43,734 47,084 45,157 40,293 46,788 Provision for income tax expense 7,786 7,684 8,915 8,211 10,348 Net income 35,948 39,400 36,242 32,082 36,440 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (873 ) (1,741 ) (1,604 ) (673 ) (450 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 35,075 $ 37,659 $ 34,638 $ 31,409 $ 35,990 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings (1) $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,132,041 72,091,221 72,044,817 71,992,330 71,905,956 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,311,979 72,222,934 72,145,600 72,099,558 72,043,369 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 (1) The quarterly diluted EPS do not sum to the total year diluted EPS due to rounding.





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30,

December 31, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 87,637 $ 86,433 $ 89,490 $ 351,969 $ 329,584 $ 22,385 6.79 % Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,245 2,928 2,253 10,544 11,808 (1,264 ) (10.70 )% Credit card merchant fees 1,389 1,298 1,514 4,746 5,472 (726 ) (13.27 )% Other income 5,271 4,660 5,152 19,620 16,977 2,643 15.57 % Subtotal 8,905 8,886 8,919 34,910 34,257 653 1.91 % Gain (loss) on investment securities — — (69 ) (845 ) 3 (848 ) N/M Total noninterest income 8,905 8,886 8,850 34,065 34,260 (195 ) (0.57 )% Total revenue 96,542 95,319 98,340 386,034 363,844 22,190 6.10 % Provision for loan losses 3,601 2,292 1,508 9,371 8,541 830 9.72 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 34,183 28,100 33,526 131,149 114,472 16,677 14.57 % Occupancy expense 4,959 4,789 5,209 20,419 17,410 3,009 17.28 % Furniture and equipment 2,577 2,426 2,779 10,240 9,912 328 3.31 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,214 1,428 1,265 5,160 5,658 (498 ) (8.80 )% Other expenses 14,078 9,759 17,098 66,295 60,697 5,598 9.22 % Total expenses 57,011 46,502 59,877 233,263 208,149 25,114 12.07 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 35,930 46,525 36,955 143,400 147,154 (3,754 ) (2.55 )% Corporate allocation 627 367 384 2,011 1,736 275 15.84 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 36,557 46,892 37,339 145,411 148,890 (3,479 ) (2.34 )% Provision for income tax expense 6,368 10,252 5,495 25,706 28,880 (3,174 ) (10.99 )% Net income 30,189 36,640 31,844 119,705 120,010 (305 ) (0.25 )% Noncontrolling interest (1 ) 4 — 2 (8 ) 10 N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 30,188 $ 36,644 $ 31,844 $ 119,707 $ 120,002 $ (295 ) (0.25 )% Efficiency ratio 59.05 % 48.79 % 60.85 % 60.43 % 57.21 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 16,617 $ 13,472 $ 19,171 $ 68,443 $ 66,696 $ 1,747 2.62 % Real estate brokerage income, net 2,550 2,183 2,882 9,865 9,458 407 4.30 % Title insurance and settlement fees 531 458 617 2,111 1,877 234 12.47 % Property management fees, net 4,187 3,799 6,562 24,427 22,405 2,022 9.02 % Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 75 54 185 516 370 146 39.46 % Net interest and other income 2,787 3,210 1,885 7,724 13,210 (5,486 ) (41.53 )% Total revenue 26,747 23,176 31,302 113,086 114,016 (930 ) (0.82 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,941 $ 14,308 $ 13,474 $ 52,619 $ 58,450 $ (5,831 ) (9.98 )% Occupancy expense 1,857 1,928 2,055 8,285 7,871 414 5.26 % Furniture and equipment 773 930 754 3,099 3,697 (598 ) (16.18 )% Amortization of intangible assets 655 767 666 2,741 2,782 (41 ) (1.47 )% Other expenses 7,030 6,419 7,478 27,982 28,416 (434 ) (1.53 )% Total expenses 23,256 24,352 24,427 94,726 101,216 (6,490 ) (6.41 )% Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest 3,491 (1,176 ) 6,875 18,360 12,800 5,560 43.44 % Corporate allocation (362 ) (238 ) (208 ) (1,163 ) (1,091 ) (72 ) 6.60 % Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 3,129 (1,414 ) 6,667 17,197 11,709 5,488 46.87 % Provision for income tax 416 (86 ) 1,454 3,707 2,892 815 28.18 % Net income (loss) 2,713 (1,328 ) 5,213 13,490 8,817 4,673 53.00 % Noncontrolling interest (715 ) (130 ) (1,496 ) (3,711 ) (2,398 ) (1,313 ) 54.75 % Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank $ 1,998 $ (1,458 ) $ 3,717 $ 9,779 $ 6,419 $ 3,360 52.34 % Efficiency ratio 86.95 % 105.07 % 78.04 % 83.76 % 88.77 %





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 over 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 11,957 $ 9,770 $ 13,481 $ 50,380 $ 40,948 $ 9,432 23.03 % Employee benefits 3,758 3,625 3,629 14,726 14,088 638 4.53 % Travel insurance 794 1,095 834 4,085 5,123 (1,038 ) (20.26 )% Specialized benefit services 173 168 166 672 673 (1 ) (0.15 )% Total commissions and fees 16,682 14,658 18,110 69,863 60,832 9,031 14.85 % Contingency and bonus revenue 1,396 1,185 1,431 6,307 4,888 1,419 29.03 % Other income 1,805 79 74 2,032 295 1,737 588.81 % Total revenue 19,883 15,922 19,615 78,202 66,015 12,187 18.46 % Employee commission expense 3,501 3,000 3,378 13,379 11,209 2,170 19.36 % Revenue, net of commission expense 16,382 12,922 16,237 64,823 54,806 10,017 18.28 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,889 $ 7,825 $ 8,784 $ 35,152 $ 28,916 $ 6,236 21.57 % Occupancy expense 700 635 689 2,677 2,363 314 13.29 % Furniture and equipment 248 231 272 1,012 868 144 16.59 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,136 928 1,128 4,469 3,269 1,200 36.71 % Other expenses 1,096 1,865 2,110 7,003 7,343 (340 ) (4.63 )% Total operating expenses 12,069 11,484 12,983 50,313 42,759 7,554 17.67 % Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest 4,313 1,438 3,254 14,510 12,047 2,463 20.44 % Corporate allocation (265 ) (128 ) (176 ) (848 ) (645 ) (203 ) 31.47 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,048 1,310 3,078 13,662 11,402 2,260 19.82 % Provision for income tax expense 1,002 182 735 3,183 2,455 728 29.65 % Net income 3,046 1,128 2,343 10,479 8,947 1,532 17.12 % Noncontrolling interest (157 ) (324 ) (245 ) (1,182 ) (1,575 ) 393 (24.95 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 2,889 $ 804 $ 2,098 $ 9,297 $ 7,372 $ 1,925 26.11 % Provision for income taxes 1,002 182 735 3,183 2,455 728 29.65 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,333 1,152 1,325 5,312 4,134 1,178 28.50 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,224 $ 2,138 $ 4,158 $ 17,792 $ 13,961 $ 3,831 27.44 % Efficiency ratio 73.67 % 88.87 % 79.96 % 77.62 % 78.02 %





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.16 % 1.26 % 1.28 % 1.19 % 1.26 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.15 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.30 % 1.40 % 1.43 % 1.33 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.44 % 9.22 % 9.44 % 8.69 % 9.20 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 4.53 % 4.98 % 5.47 % 4.89 % 5.32 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 12.97 % 14.20 % 14.91 % 13.58 % 14.52 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.51 % 9.29 % 9.53 % 8.75 % 9.27 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 4.61 % 5.07 % 5.58 % 4.98 % 5.43 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.12 % 14.36 % 15.11 % 13.73 % 14.70 % Book value (GAAP) $ 22.58 $ 22.38 $ 21.05 $ 22.58 $ 21.05 Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (6.89 ) (6.94 ) (6.79 ) (6.89 ) (7.71 ) Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 15.69 $ 15.44 $ 14.26 $ 15.69 13.34 Average assets (GAAP) $ 11,970,593 $ 11,845,282 $ 11,149,960 $ 11,638,426 $ 10,599,185 Less: average goodwill 446,428 442,919 429,931 443,781 411,827 Less: average intangible assets 56,339 57,327 59,009 59,327 57,694 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,467,826 $ 11,345,036 $ 10,661,020 $ 11,135,318 $ 10,129,664 Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,647,929 $ 1,620,070 $ 1,511,922 $ 1,597,281 $ 1,454,795 Less: average goodwill 446,428 442,919 429,931 443,781 411,827 Less: average intangible assets 56,339 57,327 59,009 59,327 57,694 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,145,162 $ 1,119,824 $ 1,022,982 $ 1,094,173 $ 985,274 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,635,394 $ 1,607,853 $ 1,498,594 $ 1,585,238 $ 1,442,642 Less: average goodwill 446,428 442,919 429,931 443,781 411,827 Less: average intangible assets 56,339 57,327 59,009 59,327 57,694 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,132,627 $ 1,107,607 $ 1,009,654 $ 1,082,130 $ 973,121





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 35,075 $ 37,659 $ 34,638 $ 31,409 $ 35,990 Acquisition-related expenses 19 207 20 411 (1,518 ) Income tax expense - tax reform legislation — — — — 696 Income tax expense (benefit) - other items (3 ) (20 ) (3 ) (52 ) 355 Total income tax expense (benefit) (3 ) (20 ) (3 ) (52 ) 1,051 Total charges, net of taxes 16 187 17 359 (467 ) Operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 35,091 $ 37,846 $ 34,655 $ 31,768 $ 35,523 Weighted average diluted shares 72,311,979 72,222,934 72,145,600 72,099,558 72,043,369 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.49 Average assets $ 11,970,593 $ 11,845,282 $ 11,532,278 $ 11,194,753 $ 11,149,960 Average tangible equity $ 1,145,162 $ 1,119,824 $ 1,070,635 $ 1,039,630 $ 1,022,982 Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.16 % 1.27 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.26 % Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 12.98 % 14.26 % 13.90 % 13.38 % 14.73 % Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.12 % 14.42 % 14.06 % 13.53 % 14.93 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 66.10 % 66.52 % 66.79 % 68.12 % 63.81 %





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Reconcilement of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 138,783 $ 133,793 Acquisition-related expenses 657 8,428 Income tax expense - tax reform legislation — 696 Income tax expense (benefit) - other items (78 ) (1,420 ) Total income tax expense (benefit) (78 ) (724 ) Total charges, net of taxes 579 7,704 Operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 139,362 $ 141,497 Weighted average diluted shares 72,172,635 71,293,129 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 1.92 $ 1.88 Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $ 1.93 $ 1.98 Average assets $ 11,638,426 $ 10,599,185 Average tangible equity $ 1,094,173 $ 985,274 Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 1.20 % 1.33 % Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.63 % 15.30 % Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 13.78 % 15.49 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) 66.86 % 64.52 %



