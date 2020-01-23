BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is excited to announce a list of new CBD company affiliates being added to the CBDSmartDecision.com platform:



· Purely CBD

· Blue Plant Farms

· Tree of Life Botanicals

· Safer CBD

· PlusCBD Oil

“I’m happy to see the list continuing to grow as we move closer to the upcoming launch of our proprietary, patent-pending algorithmic CBD product platform (CBDSmartDecision.com),” stated Adam Green, Smart Decision CEO. “Basically, everyone we talk to about the platform has shown interest, and we expect a continued migration of new brands into the fold as the days and weeks pass and we move toward our full platform launch.”

The Company is in late-stage development of its algorithmic CBD consumer solution, a revolutionary customer-centric shopping tool designed in partnership with MIT-trained computational data engineers. The platform is geared toward new and recent adopters in the CBD market -- people who know they want to try CBD but aren’t equipped with a sophisticated understanding of the factors defining different product types and characteristics.

This model is predicated on the Company’s belief that the CBD market will be defined by a mainstreaming process for years to come, with waves of new “rookie” customers shopping for CBD without knowing how to parse products appropriately in terms of variables like potency, volume, grade, delivery mechanism, bioavailability, and other factors. The wide variability in marketing practices across the industry is also a barrier for new CBD consumers. All of these factors suggest that most CBD shopping experiences can be improved -- for both shoppers and CBD brands -- by the CBDSmartDecision.com platform.

Green continued, “We see no reason to doubt the experts: the outlook for the broader CBD market calls for accelerating growth in 2020 on continued rapid mainstream adoption. That’s right in our wheelhouse. We believe there may come a time when brands will be competing with each other for placement on our platform because we will own a bottleneck in the marketplace. But we have to earn that status first. And network effect is going to be a big part of that equation. So, we are thrilled to welcome our newest partners!”

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision’s efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision’s ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.







