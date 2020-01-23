MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that SPS Commerce Fulfillment has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) on its latest version, Acumatica 2019 R2. SPS completed the most recent Acumatica certification process by demonstrating alignment to Acumatica’s certification standards and passing Acumatica’s test requirements. Acumatica Summit attendees can experience SPS Fulfillment by visiting with our retail experts at booth #21 on January 26-28, 2020, at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“SPS Commerce delivers innovative, full-service solutions so our customers can focus on what they do best,” said Mark O’Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at SPS Commerce. “Our latest certification to Acumatica’s ERP demonstrates this commitment. As an embedded solution, SPS Commerce Fulfillment places automation capabilities directly within the Acumatica ERP. Users continue to work within Acumatica to automate interactions between trading partners.”

SPS Fulfillment has helped more than 80,000 companies handle complex fulfillment requirements for any retail trading partner, across any channel, including stores, e-commerce and marketplaces. The full-service solution offers more than 100 pre-built business system connections to automate the order fulfillment process, including the latest certified integration to Acumatica.

“Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,” said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We’re proud to recognize SPS Commerce Fulfillment as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ growing business demands.”