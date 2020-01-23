IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances, known industry-wide for raising the standards in quality appliances, today announced the expansion of its laundry portfolio with the addition of a 500 Series connected compact laundry pair, featuring a dryer with heat pump technology and a first-to-the-market, patented self-cleaning condenser. The new heat pump technology enables the 500 Series dryer to be one of the most energy efficient in the Bosch portfolio,** offering consumers, builders and designers alike an efficient, ventless laundry innovation that reduces energy usage by approximately 50%* and eliminates the need to clean and maintain the condenser.
“In addition to delivering the signature quality and reliable performance we’re known for in the laundry space, Bosch has always been committed to driving and reforming sustainable innovations,” said Anja Prescher, Director of Brand Marketing at Bosch home appliances. “With the goal of simplifying laundry day for consumers, our new 500 Series heat pump dryers with a patented self-cleaning condenser will modify the traditional laundry experience and offer our users a smart, time- and cost-saving solution, while also minimizing the impact on the environment.”
The new Bosch 500 Series 24” washer and dryer offer space-saving utilities that enable the pair to be installed side-by-side or stacked almost anywhere in the home. Its pioneering, smart features include self-cleaning capabilities, energy-saving solutions and convenient connectivity to make laundry day easier than ever before:
Bosch’s new laundry innovations will be unveiled for the first time in the Bosch booth (#C3830) at the 2020 International Builder Show, taking place in Las Vegas, NV from Jan. 21-23, 2020, alongside an expanded refrigeration portfolio and the first-ever industrial-style cooking line from Bosch. For more on Bosch home appliances, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook (facebook.com/BoschAppliances), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS) or Instagram (@BoschHomeUS).
*Based on a comparison of Bosch condensation dryers and Bosch dryers with heat pump technology as listed on the ENERGY STAR website.
**Based on ENERGY STAR’s list of Bosch ventless, compact, residential dryers.
About Bosch home appliances
Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.
