Bosch expands its laundry line with new 500 Series heat pump dryer, a ventless drying technology that reduces energy usage by approximately 50%*



The Bosch 500 Series dryer utilizes the new heat pump technology to support Bosch’s most impactful laundry innovation yet: a revolutionary, patented self-cleaning condenser

The compact dryers are equipped with Home Connect™ to help users master laundry day as efficiently as possible through several connected experiences

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances , known industry-wide for raising the standards in quality appliances, today announced the expansion of its laundry portfolio with the addition of a 500 Series connected compact laundry pair, featuring a dryer with heat pump technology and a first-to-the-market, patented self-cleaning condenser. The new heat pump technology enables the 500 Series dryer to be one of the most energy efficient in the Bosch portfolio,** offering consumers, builders and designers alike an efficient, ventless laundry innovation that reduces energy usage by approximately 50%* and eliminates the need to clean and maintain the condenser.

“In addition to delivering the signature quality and reliable performance we’re known for in the laundry space, Bosch has always been committed to driving and reforming sustainable innovations,” said Anja Prescher, Director of Brand Marketing at Bosch home appliances. “With the goal of simplifying laundry day for consumers, our new 500 Series heat pump dryers with a patented self-cleaning condenser will modify the traditional laundry experience and offer our users a smart, time- and cost-saving solution, while also minimizing the impact on the environment.”

The new Bosch 500 Series 24” washer and dryer offer space-saving utilities that enable the pair to be installed side-by-side or stacked almost anywhere in the home. Its pioneering, smart features include self-cleaning capabilities, energy-saving solutions and convenient connectivity to make laundry day easier than ever before:

Self-Cleaning: The new heat pump technology in Bosch 500 Series dryers supports Bosch’s most impactful laundry innovation yet – the patented self-cleaning condenser: The new compact dryer from Bosch is the only of its kind on the market with a self-cleaning unit that eliminates the need for consumers to manually clean and maintain the condenser over time. As a result of the heat pump technology utilized during the drying process, the moisture collected in the water tank from wet clothes is recycled to clean the condenser, eliminating the need to do so manually and creating a truly self-cleaning system. The dryer also includes its own drain set that flows directly into a standpipe, thereby removing the need for a nearby utility sink and creating endless installation options for consumers.



The new heat pump technology in Bosch 500 Series dryers supports Bosch’s most impactful laundry innovation yet – the patented self-cleaning condenser: Energy Efficiency: Alongside Bosch’s advanced washing technologies for efficient water and temperature levels, the new heat pump drying technology on Bosch 500 Series dryers reduces energy usage by approximately 50%*. Functioning as a closed-loop system with no heating element, the ventless heat pump drying technology condenses moisture into a water tank and recycles the warm air back through the dryer to more efficiently dry your clothes without the need for extra energy, enabling it to be one of the most energy efficient models in the Bosch portfolio**.



Alongside Bosch’s advanced washing technologies for efficient water and temperature levels, the new heat pump drying technology on Bosch 500 Series dryers reduces energy usage by approximately 50%*. Functioning as a closed-loop system with no heating element, the ventless heat pump drying technology condenses moisture into a water tank and recycles the warm air back through the dryer to more efficiently dry your clothes without the need for extra energy, enabling it to be one of the most energy efficient models in the Bosch portfolio**. Convenient Connectivity: The new Bosch 500 Series laundry pair also features Home Connect to take the guesswork out of laundry day through a series of connected features that allow consumers to remotely control and monitor the pair from their smart device. From EasyStart—a feature in the Home Connect app that recommends the perfect program for each load—to receiving notifications when the cycle is complete and more, mastering laundry day has never been easier or more efficient.

Bosch’s new laundry innovations will be unveiled for the first time in the Bosch booth (#C3830) at the 2020 International Builder Show, taking place in Las Vegas, NV from Jan. 21-23, 2020, alongside an expanded refrigeration portfolio and the first-ever industrial-style cooking line from Bosch. For more on Bosch home appliances, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook (facebook.com/BoschAppliances), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS) or Instagram (@BoschHomeUS).

*Based on a comparison of Bosch condensation dryers and Bosch dryers with heat pump technology as listed on the ENERGY STAR website.

**Based on ENERGY STAR’s list of Bosch ventless, compact, residential dryers.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.