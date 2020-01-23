DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USRetina, the nation’s largest independent association of retina practices and ophthalmologists, today announced new significant technology offerings along with a new brand to drive more value for retina practices where they need it most. USRetina’s expanded offerings now include RetinaOS, the operating system for the modern retina practice, which includes two modules: RetinaInventory for inventory management and RetinaPurchasing, the group purchasing portal that provides broad access to retina-specific pharmaceuticals.
As the landscape of eye care continues to transform, retina practices need support at the business level so they can focus on what matters: better patient care and improved outcomes. RetinaOS, RetinaInventory and RetinaPurchasing were built by retina doctors to bring a new level of business flexibility and adaptability to these practices. Together they streamline drug purchasing, improve operations management, optimize revenue cycle management, and help doctors navigate regulatory changes while they build bottom-line revenue. And it’s all available on distributor-agnostic platforms built specifically for retina care.
RetinaInventory provides analytics on drug inventory and benchmarking data at the point of care. Now doctors can consolidate practice data across EMR, practice management and the complete lifecycle of pharmaceuticals, from ordering, to inventory, to dispense, to billing, and finally to reimbursement. RetinaOS includes:
RetinaPurchasing, formerly the USRetina Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), has been renamed and reimagined to seamlessly integrate with RetinaOS for easier inventory management. The portal also includes:
“RetinaOS and RetinaPurchasing both answer the needs of retina practices trying to improve patient care but get bogged down with business management,” said Ravi Nemana, Chief Technology Officer for USRetina. “We’ve built them using unique insights into the retina practice model, and unlike the competition, are designed with only retina in mind.”
RetinaOS and RetinaPurchasing are both now generally available and are currently supporting practices within the USRetina network. To learn more, visit USRetina.com.
About USRetina
USRetina enables over 1,200 retina specialists and ophthalmologists nationwide to focus on what matters. Backed by powerful purchasing programs, transformative technology solutions, and a collaborative network of doctor-led support, USRetina helps retina practices everywhere drive greater practice efficiency, effortlessly. Learn more at USRetina.com.
