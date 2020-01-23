SATO Corporation Stock exchange release 23.1.2020 at 4:00 pm

The Board of Directors of SATO Corporation has today, 23 January 2020, taken the decision to begin using a yield-based valuation method to determine the value of the company’s investment properties. As a result of the change, the company’s property value is expected to increase by €400-500 million and thus the result for 2019 will improve accordingly. The company will switch to the yield-based valuation method in its financial statements as of 31 December 2019. SATO Corporation’s 2019 result will be made public on 27 February 2020.

Prior to the change, SATO Corporation used a sales comparison valuation method, i.e. the market approach, in which investment properties are valued in relation to the known price of comparable investment properties found in the market. The yield-based valuation method is based on the cash flow from net rental income. The change is thus a matter of a change in the accounting estimates, and the impact of the change will be entered in the company’s consolidated income statement and balance sheet beginning from the period during which the change was enacted.

The yield-based valuation method gives the company a better opportunity to make comparisons with other real estate investment operators.

SATO Corporation’s independent property evaluator is Jones Lang LaSalle Finland Oy (JLL).

The change does not apply retroactively.

