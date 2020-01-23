NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the leading media brand in the foodservice industry, has unveiled its 2020 NRN Power List, an annual list of the 50 most influential people, including a ranking of the restaurant industry’s top 10 most powerful people.



Selected by the editors of Nation’s Restaurant News, and curated from industrywide submissions, this year’s NRN Power List highlights 50 innovators in technology and innovation disrupting and shaping the future of the food economy. This year’s list features people bringing game-changing technologies and unrivaled creativity to the biggest issues facing restaurants today, including delivery, digital ordering, customer experience and sustainable sourcing.

The NRN Power List’s 10 most powerful people in foodservice are:

Noah Glass, founder and CEO, Olo Jonathan Neman, co-founder and CEO, Sweetgreen Tressie Lieberman, vice president of digital and off-premise, Chipotle Mexican Grill Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO, DoorDash Khalilah Cooper, director of service and hospitality, Chick-fil-A

Dennis Maloney, chief digital officer, Domino’s Massimo Noja De Marco, founder and chief development officer, Kitchen United Gerri Martin-Flickinger, chief technology officer, Starbucks Sherif Mityas, chief experience officer, TGI Fridays Andrea Drummer, chef and co-owner, Original Cannabis Café

Also on the full list of 50 are CEOs leading billion-dollar digital businesses, executives pioneering the use of artificial intelligence in restaurants, food scientists changing the way we eat, chefs pioneering the use of CBD and cannabis in the kitchen and entrepreneurs pushing the boundaries of what defines a restaurant today.

The complete Power List report can be found here .

“The restaurant industry is undergoing a period of limitless innovation,” said Nancy Luna, an NRN senior editor specializing in covering the restaurant technology landscape. “That is why Nation’s Restaurant News has dedicated its 2020 Power List to the disruptors, digital transformers, food innovators and risk takers defining the industry.”

“The NRN Power List is the most-watched curation of foodservice industry power players, and the 2020 list provides a comprehensive look at cutting-edge leaders in all areas of business,” said Sarah Lockyer, group publisher of Nation’s Restaurant News and the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect. “Innovation is a required element for success today, and the Power List allows our audience to learn from and be inspired by the best minds in the business.”

“We are also excited to extend the Power List brand throughout the year with additional power player rankings and networking events that give our readers and partners even more opportunities to learn, grow and connect,” Lockyer added.

