SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced the appointment of Garry Nicholson to its board of directors. Mr. Nicholson has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotech oncology experience, including as the former president of Pfizer oncology where he led its global oncology franchise.



“Garry brings deep expertise in oncology commercial strategy to the board at an important time for the company as we prepare for the potential commercialization of our lead asset,” said Dr. Sheila Gujrathi, chair of the Turning Point Therapeutics board. “We look forward to his contributions as we plan for the future with four programs advancing in development and an active early stage discovery and translational research effort underway.”

Mr. Nicholson currently serves as chairman of the board for G1 Therapeutics, and as a board member for Five Prime Therapeutics and Tmunity Therapeutics. He previously served on the TESARO board prior to its acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline. As president of Pfizer Oncology, his responsibilities included global commercialization, sales, clinical development, regulatory strategy and business development. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership positions in the oncology division of Eli Lilly and Company. He has also served as president and CEO of XTuit Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Nicholson earned a B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from the University of South Carolina.

“It is an exciting time to join the Turning Point Therapeutics board as the company begins planning for the commercial potential of its pipeline and advancing a longer-term strategy,” said Mr. Nicholson. “I look forward to working with such a distinguished group of directors.”

Mr. Nicholson will serve on the compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is currently being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET and SRC, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor entering IND-enabling studies. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com .

