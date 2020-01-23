CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced its new Scheduling and Scheduling Pro solutions that enhance its Time and Attendance offering. Paycor’s best-in-class scheduling solutions help organizations take control of labor costs as well as optimize staff to increase efficiency and productivity by simplifying and automating the processes for scheduling employees.
According to SHRM, employee tardiness at work cost US businesses more than $3 billion annually in 2005. As such, 15 years later, many of today’s organizations are still faced with challenges such as increased labor costs and wasted hours due to inefficiencies related to scheduling.
Paycor Scheduling and Scheduling Pro maximize productivity by cutting down on manual processes and letting employees and managers access scheduling information anytime, anywhere. Not only do these solutions keep labor costs in check, but they have the added benefit of facilitating greater accountability and engagement across the workforce by empowering employees to take control over their own schedules.
With Paycor Scheduling and Scheduling Pro, leaders now have the ability to create a flexible, one-of-a-kind solution with features that meet their specific scheduling needs, no matter how complex.
Paycor Scheduling
Key features of Paycor Scheduling include:
Scheduling Pro
With Scheduling Pro, clients receive all the benefits of Paycor Scheduling as well as additional features. These include:
Paycor Scheduling is available for prospects and current clients that have Paycor Time and Attendance. For more complex scheduling challenges, prospect or clients can upgrade to Scheduling Pro. For more information, please click here.
Supporting Quotes
“Paycor Scheduling and Scheduling Pro are changing the game when it comes to how modern organizations manage and track their workforce,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. “There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to scheduling, so it was important for us to create a flexible product that provides a customizable solution to meet users’ unique requirements. With this announcement, we’re furthering our mission of providing HR software that lets leaders focus on their strategic goals and gain a deeper understanding of their businesses.”
Supporting Resources
About Paycor
Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 30,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Katy Bunn
(513) 307-6392
Kbunn@paycor.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Marta Debski
Offleash for Paycor
(810) 956-4501
paycor@offleashpr.com
Paycor
Cincinnati, Ohio, UNITED STATES
paycor_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: