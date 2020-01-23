SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldenseed , a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand and cultivator, today announced that Zane Lamprey, entrepreneur, award-winning television host/producer and founder and CEO of the outdoor apparel brand Adv3nture , has invested in the company and joined its Board of Advisors.



Lamprey, who is best known for his travel and drinking shows Three Sheets (Travel Channel), Have Fork, Will Travel (Food Network), Chug (National Geographic Channel) and Four Sheets (DrinkTV), also recently entered into an agreement with Goldenseed to collaborate on Adv3nture apparel made from hemp, grown using their environmentally-conscious farming practices.

Goldenseed recently became the first U.S.-based private cannabis cultivator and processor to be qualified by the SEC to sell its stock to the general public. Through this Regulation A offering, Goldenseed is providing fans of the brand and everyday consumers a unique chance to invest and grow with the company at a time when the cannabis industry is experiencing high growth as a whole. Goldenseed is selling up to $10 million of common stock with a price of $10 per share and a minimum investment of $100.

In addition to continuing his work with Goldenseed at the forefront of the lucrative hemp apparel market, Lamprey will leverage his influence and experience hosting and producing lifestyle and travel shows to provide creative direction for the brand as a California lifestyle company.

“The cannabis market is a very exciting place to be right now and I believe Goldenseed has its eye on the future of what the industry is going to become,” said Zane Lamprey, Founder and CEO of Adv3nture, “I’m thrilled to be joining a team that has such a wide array of experiences spanning different industries, not just as a partner through my apparel company, but as an investor and advisor.”

“Zane shares our commitment to preserving the environment through sustainable business practices and understands the value of building a brand through a community of investors and brand ambassadors,” said Scott Goldie, CEO and Founder of Goldenseed, “The hemp clothing collaboration is just one example of how he’s encouraging us to push the boundaries of what it means to truly be a cannabis and lifestyle brand. His drive and creativity are already an asset to our team so we’re thrilled that he’s joining us as an early investor and key advisor.”

To hear why Zane Lamprey and others chose to invest in Goldenseed, please visit: www.OwnGoldenSeed.com/investor-stories .

