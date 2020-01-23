EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its fourth quarter and year-ended 2019 results, inaugural 2019 annual integrated report and second Climate Change Disclosure Report before the markets open on February 24, 2020. Capital Power’s annual integrated report will provide environment, social and governance performance information along with its year-ended financial information. Its Climate Change Disclosure Report aligns to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and discloses the company’s climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss its fourth quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst Conference Call (dial-in numbers)

(604) 638-5340 (Vancouver)

(403) 351-0324 (Calgary)

(416) 915-3239 (Toronto)

(514) 375-0364 (Montreal)

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Analyst Conference Call Webcast

Interested parties may also access the live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns nearly 6,200 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Approximately 800 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta and Illinois.



