MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf, the standard for Apple in the enterprise, announced that Jamf Connect can now be directly configured in Jamf Pro, combining the powerful IT workflows of Jamf Pro and the streamlined Mac authentication and identity management capabilities of Jamf Connect into one integrated experience.
“A recent global survey showed that 31% of issues experienced by Mac users were login and credential issues - so a fairly sizable hurdle throughout a user’s experience,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. “Jamf Connect was created to solve these issues. By making Jamf Connect configurations available in the Jamf Pro interface, the number of steps to deploy or edit a Jamf Connect configuration are reduced, making setup and management much easier. This integration is a powerful step in how we continue to innovate in helping our customers succeed with Apple in the enterprise.”
The integration between Jamf Pro and Jamf Connect empowers IT admins and delivers a better end user experience through:
“This integration shows that Jamf is investing in bringing Jamf Pro and Jamf Connect together from a product standpoint. The blending of the two products is great to see,” said Henry Stamerjohann, founder, Zentral Pro Services. “With a shorter amount of steps to address the enrollment process, Jamf is doing this in the best way.”
About Jamf
Jamf, the standard for Apple in the enterprise, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the largest online community of Apple IT admins in the world, Jamf Nation. As of December 31, 2019, 35,000 customers from over 100 countries entrust Jamf to help them succeed with Apple. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.
