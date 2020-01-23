GLASTONBURY, Conn., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieve TMS East , New England’s largest provider of Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for the treatment of depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), is pleased to announce the opening of its newest treatment center in Glastonbury. Achieve TMS East will be celebrating the opening of its Glastonbury office with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at 703 Hebron Ave., 2nd Floor, Glastonbury. Among the distinguished guests will be Dr. Pamela Kurth, psychiatrist at Achieve TMS East Glastonbury, Dr. Brian Smith, chief medical officer at Achieve TMS East and members of the Connecticut River Valley Chamber of Commerce.



The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. and guests will then have the opportunity to tour the facility, participate in an informative presentation with a Q&A and witness a hands-on demonstration of the Deep TMS machine. Lunch will be provided throughout the afternoon and providers, as well as the general public, are encouraged to attend. Following the grand opening, Achieve TMS East will be hosting public open houses once a month in the Glastonbury office.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this life-changing treatment to the Glastonbury area in order to provide hope for so many people who are suffering from depression,” said Marjorie Pierce, director of operations for Achieve TMS East. “We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be working with Dr. Pamela Kurth, who has been providing outstanding psychiatric care in the local community for years.”

Achieve TMS East, with 17 locations, is the largest provider of BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet treatment in New England. Deep TMS therapy is used for the treatment of depression and OCD. Major depression disorder (MDD) is one of the most common psychiatric disorders in the United States and affects over 15 million adults overall. OCD affects over 2 million adults each year and approximately 50% of patients are resistant to first-line treatments. Deep TMS therapy is launching a new era in the treatment of depression and OCD and offers hope to those that are suffering from these diseases.

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS, a safe, non-invasive treatment, is based on patents filed by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and has been Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of depression since 2013 and OCD since 2018. Deep TMS treatment affects the regions of the brain associated with depression and OCD, bringing significant improvement to patients. The brief outpatient treatments allow for little to no disruption in a patient’s daily activity. Immediately after treatment, patients are able to drive home and return to their daily routine, including work commitments.

Please visit www.achievetmseast.com or call 413-265-3844 for additional information. Appointments are currently being accepted and patients may request a free informational session to determine if BrainsWay’s Deep TMS is right for them.