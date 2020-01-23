SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, continues to expand its super-mid charter fleet on the West Coast adding a Gulfstream G200 that will split time between its Seattle (SEA) and Van Nuys (VNY) bases of operation.



The 2002 G200 S/N 69 sports a modern luxury design with recently updated paint and interior, and executive accommodations with 9-passenger seating, ATG-5000 domestic Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Airshow 400 in-flight maps and information, and a full-service forward galley.

“We are excited to bring on another addition of our fleet on the West Coast,” says Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “The G200 has become an extremely popular addition to our fleet as the super-mid cabin category continues to be one of the most popular aircraft to own and charter. Call our charter team today to get a quote.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

