CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck Company is in search of hockey’s ultimate MVP (“Most Valuable Person”). The inaugural League-wide ‘My MVP’ program shines a spotlight on the superfans of participating teams who make a positive impact in their local hockey communities and gives fans the opportunity to nominate anyone they consider to be their team’s “Most Valuable Person.”



“The ultimate MVP can be anyone from the superfan that gets the crowd hyped up with his or her unique gear or goal-scoring dance, to the mega collector whose house is completely decked out with team memorabilia,” said Jodi Wasserman, director of marketing at Upper Deck. “We want to take this opportunity to recognize the dedicated fans who support our teams and truly make the NHL® experience a memorable one.”

“The commitment from Upper Deck to engage our fans with their compelling products and opportunities to participate and be recognized as the MVP is not surprising,” said Dave McCarthy, Vice President of Consumer Products Marketing at the NHL. “We are thrilled to continue our exclusive trading card relationship with Upper Deck and support innovative campaigns like these.”

Fans from participating NHL® teams across North America are eligible to be nominated. Once final nominations are selected, voting will take place via Twitter. Top nominees from each participating NHL® team will have the chance to earn the title of ‘Team MVP’, as well as special prize packs from Upper Deck. Key dates are below:

January 23-31, 2020 – Nominations for MVPs open via www.upperdeck.com/MYMVP

February 13-23, 2020 – Voting for team MVPs open via Twitter

February 25, 2020 – Team MVPs announced

March 5-15, 2020 – Voting for the ultimate MVP opens via Twitter

March 17, 2020 – Ultimate MVP and Heart Trophy winner announced

The ultimate MVP will be crowned on March 17, 2020 and will receive an exclusive ‘Heart Trophy’ prize package, which includes two tickets and accommodations to the 2020 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, an official Upper Deck trading card, the Upper Deck Heart Trophy and bonus ‘My MVP’ swag. Nominators are also eligible to win prizes should their nominee advance to first place.

For more details on the ‘My MVP’ program and to nominate your favorite NHL® superfan, visit: www.upperdeck.com/mymvp .



NHL, the NHL Shield and Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. All Rights Reserved.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity and innovation, with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world’s greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James and Ben Simmons.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (udvids).