Atria Plc Company Announcement 23 January 2020, at 16.00 pm





Proposals of Atria Plc's nomination board for the annual general meeting



The Nomination Board elected Juho Anttikoski as Chairman from among its members.





The Nomination Board's proposal concerning the number of the members of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that a total of eight members be elected to the Board of Directors.





The Nomination Board's proposal concerning the members of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that Seppo Paavola and Jukka Moisio, who are due to resign, be re-elected as member of the Board of Directors. Jyrki Rantsi has announced that he will not continue until the end of his term as a member of Atria Board of Directors and Jukka Kaikkonen is proposed to replace him.





The Nomination Board's proposal concerning remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors be raised and the new remuneration and compensation for meeting expenses shall be as follows:



- Meeting compensation EUR 300/ meeting

- Compensation for loss of working time EUR 300 for meeting and proceeding dates

- Fee of the chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 4,800/ month

- Fee of the deputy chairman EUR 2,600/ month

- Fee of a member of the Board of Directors EUR 2,200/ month

- Travel allowance according to the company's travel policy





The Nomination Board's proposal concerning remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board



The Nomination Board has decided to propose to the General Meeting that the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board be kept at the same level as in 2019. Compensation for meeting expenses shall be raised as follows:



- Meeting compensation EUR 300/ meeting

- Compensation for loss of working time EUR 300 for meeting and proceeding dates

- Fee of the chairman of the Supervisory Board EUR 1,500/month

- Fee of the deputy chairman EUR 750/ month

- Travel allowance according to the company's travel policy



Compensation for meeting expenses are also paid to the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board when attending Board meetings of the company.





