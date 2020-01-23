BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) announced a partnership in which Synchrony will become the exclusive provider of Verizon’s co-branded consumer credit card. Together, the companies will launch the first credit card designed specifically for Verizon customers.



“We are thrilled to be working with Verizon as they continue to bring innovation to their customers. This partnership is a great growth opportunity for Synchrony as we continue to diversify our portfolio,” said Margaret Keane, CEO, Synchrony.

“Verizon’s loyal customers expect the best possible experiences and today’s announcement extends that commitment to the credit card market,” said Ronan Dunne, Executive Vice President and Group CEO - Verizon Consumer.

The new Verizon credit card from Synchrony is expected to launch during the first half of 2020.

Customers can stay informed of updates by visiting verizon.com/YourNewCard .

About Synchrony

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

About Verizon Communications, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

