NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Research Report coverage on Envela Corp. (NYSE American: ELA)



Click here to view Full Argus Report

Highlights, as conveyed by Argus Analyst Steve Silver, include:

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Pushing the Envelope on Recommerce.

In our view, Envela is uniquely positioned for continued growth. The company has undergone a successful turnaround that saw it reestablish profitability in its core retail business as a marketplace for authenticated consignment luxury items, including fine jewelry and watches. In 2019, the company diversified into electronics recycling through the asset acquisitions of Echo Environmental and ITAD USA, and the purchase of Teladvance. This led to the formation of a new business unit that has made solid traction among large corporate clients and significantly enhanced Envela’s gross margin profile.

We expect Envela to diversify revenue streams further by acquiring other cash-generating companies across the recommerce landscape, utilizing roughly $40 million of net operating loss carryforwards from prior leadership.

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $2.2 million in cash/restricted cash and marketable securities and $9.4 million in long-term debt, most of which is tied to a promissory note to CEO John Loftus, which enabled the Echo and ITAD acquisitions. Driven by improving fundamentals, we expect Envela to retain sufficient working capital to invest in and expand its corporate footprint.

We think that Envela shares are extremely undervalued, on both a price/sales and price/ earnings basis, and we expect the valuation gap compared with relevant benchmarks to converge in the coming years. Based on our forward P/E analysis, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $4 per share.

INVESTMENT THESIS (partial excerpts below: click here to view the full Argus Report)

Envela Corp. is an emerging leader in the recommerce industry. The company was established in 1965 as American Pacific Mine and later renamed Dallas Gold & Silver. Exchange, before rebranding as Envela in December 2019. It has a more than 40-year commitment to being eco-friendly, and its current business model promotes reducing, reusing and recycling goods by extending the useful life of consumer products. Envela provides a marketplace for an enhanced buying experience of jewelry and bullion, specializing in luxury watches and jewels. It is supported by an in-house staff of experts, including horologists, gemologists and authenticators who inspect items for authenticity and value. The company hosts an on-site, state-of-the-art Swiss watch repair service with dedicated watch craftsmen who have trained at the esteemed American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute (AWCI), testing and servicing fine mechanical timepieces to ensure they operate at optimum levels. Envela’s Bullion Express unit is one of the largest precious metals dealers in the southwest United States, offering a wide selection of gold, silver, platinum and palladium coins, bars, bullion rounds, collectibles and other numismatics products from mints around the world. Its inventory includes over 250 bullion products, including American Eagles, Canadian Maple Leafs, South African Krugerrands, and Credit Suisse gold bars and kilo silver bars.

About Envela Corp. (NYSE American: ELA) www.dgse.com

Envela, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers and institutions in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations, as well as several e-commerce sites. In 2019, the company acquired Echo Environmental, ITAD USA and Teladvance to expand its portfolio into areas of electronic recommerce. The company was known previously as DGSE Companies, Inc. and became Envela Corporation in December 2019. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

ELA Investor Relations Contact:

David Vadala

Head of Investor Relations

Envela Corporation

13022 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75240

972.587.4030

About Argus Research Corp. Headquartered in NYC, Argus Research ( www.argusresearch.com ) is a leading independent equity research firm (est. 1934) ̶ providing fundamental and quantitative research coverage on more than 1,500 companies across all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, as well as macroeconomic and equity market forecasts, thematic research, model portfolios and pre-IPO research. In addition, Argus has recently committed to providing a sponsored research solution for small & mid-cap companies seeking coverage. Our Asset Management, Bank Trust, sell-side advisor and self-directed investor clients value Argus’s proprietary equity research methodology, analysis and commentary. Argus’s Equity Research/earnings estimates are available on major research / earnings estimate aggregator platforms, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Factset and S&P Global.

For more Information, contact:

Darrell Stone

646-747-5438

dstone@argusresearch.com

Argus Research Co. has received a flat fee from the company discussed in this report as part of a Sponsored Research agreement between Argus and the company. No part of Argus Research’s compensation is directly or indirectly related to the content of this assessment or to other opinions expressed in this report. Please refer to the full Argus report and the disclaimer for complete disclosures.



