Holmdel, NJ, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc. announced that Align Technology has selected the iCIMS talent acquisition platform as its recruitment software. Align is a global medical device company that designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system and iTero® intraoral scanning systems and services.

“To support our high-growth customers, we have established the ability to scale with complex hiring needs, and are proud to serve as Align’s technology partner and the foundation of its recruitment strategy, which fuels our continued global expansion,” said Adam Feigenbaum, chief customer officer at iCIMS. “Our teams have a shared vision to prioritize the candidate, and together will create a consistent global experience that reflects Align’s culture.”

“Hiring the right people to join the team is an important business priority as we solve problems that ultimately improve millions of lives and transform smiles around the world,” said Ginger Maseda, senior director, global talent acquisition, at Align Technology.

Align will leverage the iCIMS talent acquisition platform to manage its end-to-end hiring lifecycle. The team will use the iCIMS Recruitment Marketing Suite to attract, nurture and build a pipeline of candidates in international markets. To support engagement throughout the candidate journey, the team will use text, chatbots and AI-enabled tools from the iCIMS Advanced Communication Suite to quickly and efficiently communicate across multiple platforms. As talent moves through the process, the teams will use the iCIMS Hiring Suite to automate applicant tracking and offer management and continue the optimized experience. The consistent experience between phases of the hiring process will be enabled by the seamless integrations between each tool in Align’s hiring platform, which can also be integrated to the company’s other HR solutions.

iCIMS continues to make investments to support its community of more than 4,000 companies that hire across more than 200 countries and territories. iCIMS allows global companies to provide localized experiences from one platform through multiple tailored country career sites, automates job postings to thousands of international job boards and prioritizes in-country and pan-regional compliance. It operates data centers and disaster recovery locations in key regions to support global hiring needs, has the capability to adhere to varying regulations and statutory requirements across every country, state and region and supports the most common languages in the world. For more information on iCIMS’ global capabilities, visit icims.com/solutions/global-recruiting/.

About iCIMS:

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of F100 companies hiring 4 million people each year. iCIMS is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.​

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information. For additional information about the Invisalign system, or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

