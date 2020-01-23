IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Connect, a dynamic digital ecosystem created to connect home appliances to the Internet of Things, has welcomed Apple Watch® and Wear OS by Google™ smartwatches into its digital ecosystem. Users will be able to download the Home Connect app onto these wearable devices to monitor and control appliances. These smartwatches and wearables join Fitbit, which became part of the Home Connect ecosystem in 2019. Home Connect is the only connected platform in the appliance industry that is available on three of the leading wearables platforms on the market.



"Home Connect is about making everyday living more convenient, and becoming available on the three top wearables provides our consumers with even more ways to check on their appliances," said Johannes Ochsner, head of connected products and digital services for Home Connect. "Now, Apple Watch® and Wear OS by Google™ users can check in on the time remaining in their dishwasher or washing machine cycles, as well as start functions like preheating their oven as they go about their daily life - without the need to pull out their smartphone."

Beyond wearables and smart watches, the ever-growing Home Connect ecosystem enables users to control the full kitchen suite with ease. Users can utilize voice commands, control their products directly from their favorite recipe app, and create routines and alerts that interact with other smart devices in the home or on the go. New partners, devices and services continue to join the ecosystem regularly. To learn more about Home Connect and its ever-growing ecosystem of partners, visit www.home-connect.com/us/en.

