Whether you are a school leaver or university graduate seeking to start a career in accountancy, gaining a good understanding of Accounting/Bookkeeping will arm you with the highest level of competencies that will let you effectively take on a variety of accounting roles in various business settings and open up excellent opportunities for career development.

This course covers a wide range of subjects, including both manual and computerised accounting practices. It is a great platform to move onto a more advanced level of study.

Main Objectives

  • To know the Meaning, Definition, and objective of Book-Keeping
  • To study the objectives, functions, importance, and limitations of Accounting
  • To understand the methods of Accounting, kinds of Accounts and Accounting rules.
  • To study the difference between Bookkeeping, and Accounting
  • To study the various branches of Accounting

Course Time: 10AM-5PM

The course covers a broad spectrum of Accounting and will leave you with sound foundation knowledge in the subject.

Here is a breakdown of the course:

  • Lesson 1: Introduction to Accounting and Book-Keeping
  • Lesson 2: Principle of Accounting
  • Lesson 3: Journal and Ledgers
  • Lesson 4: Trial Balance
  • Lesson 5: Trading Account
  • Lesson 6: Profit & Loss
  • Lesson 7: Balance Sheet

