BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT; JSE: MIX) , a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, has announced that it will present a webinar titled “How To Leverage Telematics To Supercharge Your Driver Coaching.” The event will take place January 28, 2020 at 2pm ET.



For fleets, if their drivers engage in risky behaviors on the road, it can have numerous negative consequences for the fleet, including not only health and safety risks but also higher insurance, fuel and maintenance costs.



One of the best ways to change poor driving habits in a fleet is by providing drivers with relevant, ongoing coaching. The purpose of this is to reduce or even eliminate the risks encountered by fleet drivers. It will ultimately help increase a fleet’s safety, lower fuel consumption, reduce the frequency of vehicle maintenance, assist in upholding Health and Safety standards, increase passenger comfort, decrease insurance premiums and result in happier drivers. It will make drivers better at their jobs, which will reduce their stress levels on the road and lead to increased job satisfaction and reduced driver turnover.



In this session, MiX Telematics will review how fleets can leverage telematics data and technology to supercharge their driver coaching.



Key Takeaways:

What the different types of learners are, and how to tailor coaching to make sure it appeals to all

How driver engagement apps and gamification can help reinforce key tenants such as safe driving

How to leverage in-cab video footage for coaching

The role in-cab displays can play in extending coaching to the road

To register for this free event , visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1278538&sti=Webinars .

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 766,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

