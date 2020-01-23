Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability & Organic Collection" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is a new thematic database of chapters bringing you comprehensive reviews of the latest research in crop, livestock and forestry science as 'bite sized' pieces of content and will enable you to efficiently access what's really going on in your specialist subject.



The collection includes 137 chapters that review advances in understanding and measuring the environmental impact of both crop and livestock production as well as the effect of climate change on agriculture.



It also assesses developments in low input farming systems, as well as the use of crops for bioenergy.



For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohyez4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900