TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) (FWB:8BF) (OTC:BLFDF), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has joined the 2Token project, partnering with other industry leaders such as the Syscoin Foundation, Ocean Protocol, Dusk, Odyssey and more, with the support of the European Union and the Dutch government.



The purpose of the 2Token project is to define clear rules and guidelines on how to deal with asset tokenization. Together with relevant industry partners, the 2Tokens project aims to achieve a common perspective and understanding of the benefits of tokenization.

“We are excited to participate in the 2Token project which will help Blockchain Foundry share its vast tokenization expertise to help structure standards and guidelines for organizations and further assist them in achieving their tokenization goals,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF. “Our membership in the 2Token project will help us reach a new audience which understands the benefits of tokenization and has the potential to introduce new partners and clients to BCF.”

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

