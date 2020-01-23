Atlanta, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced a partnership with Simplex, the best-in-class processor of fiat-to-crypto transactions, that gives BitPay app users the ability to buy Bitcoin and other supported cryptocurrencies directly in app with a credit card. Users can now buy cryptocurrency, transfer funds, make purchases, buy gift cards and pay friends around the world all from a single app.

With the addition of Simplex’s credit card purchasing, BitPay aims to improve the overall user experience of the BitPay app. By eliminating the need to navigate a cryptocurrency exchange to fund payments, the company anticipates increased value to users, especially for new users unfamiliar with the space.

BitPay CEO and Co-Founder Stephen Pair said, “Cryptocurrency exchanges can be intimidating for new users. The Simplex integration, however, makes the blockchain payment experience seamless.” Pair added, “Whether converting fiat to crypto to make crypto payments, or converting crypto to fiat to pay with the BitPay card, the BitPay app is an all-in-one solution.”

“A real breakthrough in usability can only be achieved when the leading crypto payment app meets the leader in fiat infrastructure for crypto. We are proud to launch this partnership with BitPay and will work together to add more innovative solutions in the future,” added Nimrod Lehavi, Simplex founder and CEO.

Simplex, an EU licensed fintech company, is the industry choice for providing fraud-free cryptocurrency purchases via credit card. They list among their many clients industry leaders such as Binance, Bithumb, Xapo and Changelly. Their processing services eliminate fraud and ensure regulatory compliance, in part, by using AI technology to analyze each transaction with proprietary machine-learning algorithms. The Tel Aviv-based company was founded in 2014.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency and fiat, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

The BitPay Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa, U.S.A. Inc. “Metropolitan” and “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank © 2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule if any.

