NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalOcean , the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced the appointment of Carly Brantz as Chief Marketing Officer. Brantz will oversee DigitalOcean’s worldwide marketing operations to scale the company’s self-serve and sales-led acquisition initiatives, as well as its global brand, community and developer relations efforts.



Prior to DigitalOcean, Brantz spent more than eight years at SendGrid, serving as vice president of revenue marketing through the company’s 2019 acquisition by Twilio. During her tenure, she led the development of the company’s self-service, cloud-based subscription model and helped increase revenue by more than 30X in eight years, from $5M to $190M. Before SendGrid, she served as the director of marketing at Return Path, an email deliverability and optimization platform, for more than six years.

“In recent years, DigitalOcean has gained significant traction among entrepreneurs in addition to its core community of developers. As we look to the future, having a marketing leader with a track record of serving the needs of these customers will be critical to our success,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean. “Carly is a proven leader who has successfully scaled marketing organizations with an eye on accelerating growth and optimizing customer experience. I am confident she is the right person to support our goals and make it even easier for customers to test their ideas and run their businesses on DigitalOcean.”

“DigitalOcean has built a reputation as a company that developers love and businesses trust,” said Brantz. “I am honored to join this remarkable team as we focus on providing even more value for our core customers and making the DigitalOcean platform more accessible to business users around the world.”

Beyond her work as a marketing executive, Brantz is dedicated to giving back to her community, serving as a board member for Pledge 1% Colorado , a network of entrepreneurs who pledge 1% of company equity, founders equity, annual profits, employee time, or company product to nonprofits of their choosing.

Brantz is based in Boulder, Colorado, and holds a B.A. in International Business and Marketing from the University of Colorado Boulder.

