NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olives have been an integral part of the Mediterranean diet since antiquity; a favorite food in Mediterranean countries to this date, and a centuries-old snack. "OLIVE YOU" is the three-year promotional program of PEMETE, co-financed by the European Union aimed at informing consumers and professionals about the quality, variety, taste characteristics and benefits of European table olives, increasing demand and developing awareness in the nonproductive countries of the European Zone. Today, "OLIVE YOU" announced a new delicious European olive recipe, Olive Tagliatelle.



Olive Tagliatelle

Ingredients:

600 g all purpose flour (type 00)

5 free-range large eggs

100 g black olive paste

Preparation:

Knead all the ingredients together until achieving a dough with a silky texture. Cover with a plastic membrane and let in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to rest.

Using flour for the opening, open an oblong sheet of dough, using a rolling pin or a machine with the thickness of a credit card. Four fold along the dough and cut 1 cm strips. When complete, unfold and put in a big cooking pan with boiling water having previously added salt and a small quantity of olive oil. Boil according to taste. Strain, leaving a little from the boiling juice to avoid the tagliatelle sticking to the bottom, and serve. Sprinkle with virgin olive oil, and add cheese according to taste, a little freshly ground pepper and enjoy.

OLIVE YOU CAMPAIGN

The "Olive You" campaign is a three-year promotional program co-funded by the European Union, that aims to increase the awareness and demand for European table olives to both professionals and consumers, as well as to help increase exports to the United States and Canada. The "OLIVE YOU, European Table Olives" campaign also aims to reach journalists, chefs, foodies, retailers and consumers of all ages, through promotional activities, marketing events, sampling, and publicity in order to familiarize the public with this natural and delicious food product.

