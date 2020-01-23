SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s leading exhibitions – Automation Technology Expo West (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M) Pacific, PLASTEC West, and WestPack – are set to welcome key players within the advanced manufacturing sector to present the most advanced show floor yet. Companies spanning automation, design engineering, packaging, and plastics will convene at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, February 11 – 13, to display breakthrough technologies and novel advances pushing the industry forward. To register as press for the show please visit: anaheim.im.informa.com/2020/registrations/Media.
The shift toward Industry 4.0 is estimated to be valued at $3.7 trillion by 2025. “Throughout history technological advances have revolutionized the face and nature of the advanced manufacturing industry” said Hayley Haggarty, general manager, Advanced Manufacturing Group. “Those seeking solutions for their business should come prepared to meet with thousands of suppliers and brands across an array of industries to gain valuable knowledge and insights that can optimize their processes and ultimately move the needle towards a smarter future.”
In addition to products and technologies on display, the floor will feature a number of product demonstrations providing attendees an intimate look at the industry’s advanced offerings. Automation Technology West (ATX) the nation’s largest automation technology event, will feature live demos of groundbreaking pick-and-place robots, cobots, artificial intelligence (AI), and much more from today’s leading automation brands.
Leading ATX West exhibitors include:
Design & Manufacturing Pacific (D&M), the nation’s leading design engineer event, will highlight smarter manufacturing by design through its esteemed exhibitors and free educational sessions at the Design Dome. A main area of focus by D&M exhibitors include 3D printing technology to streamline manufacturing processes to help businesses perform at a higher level, among much more.
Leading D&M Pacific exhibitors include:
The plastics industry, which has witnessed no signs of slowing, is expected to worth $721 billion by 2025. PLASTEC West, the nation’s largest annual plastics event will provide attendees the opportunity to meet with the leading companies enhancing the plastics and polymers market through live demonstrations of new materials and additives as well as services such as rapid prototyping and injection molding.
Leading PLASTEC West exhibitors include:
WestPack, the West Coast’s largest packaging event, is set to feature the top businesses that are producing convenient, eco-friendly, and dynamic packaging on the market today. Packaging brands will highlight the latest technological advances and solutions in packaging for several industries including pharmaceuticals, cannabis, pet food, among many more.
Leading WestPack exhibitors include:
About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:
Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com.
Advanced Manufacturing Anaheim
