WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a leader in software security assessments and training, announced today a major upgrade of its CMD+CTRL Courses and Cyber Range training platform. The new releases provide coverage for expanding cybersecurity work roles, emerging technologies and deployment platforms, and foreign languages. Enhancements to the program also include our real-time cyber range assessment mapped to specific courses based on skill gaps.
“Software Security is no longer just about writing secure code,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management at Security Innovation. “Everyone who provisions, operates or defends software systems needs job specific guidance. Our role-based approach, mapped to resources like the NICE Framework, makes it easy to deliver the right training for your teams.”
New and updated courses include:
After finishing 2019 with 3M+ licensed users, the company will continue its quarterly release schedule throughout 2020 with a focus on the secure operations of software-based systems and infrastructure:
ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION
Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is the industry’s only authentic environment to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the software layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
