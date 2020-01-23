HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest episode of the “Daddy Duty 365” podcast is now available on all podcast platforms. The show features celebrity fathers revealing raw, vulnerable, and heartfelt conversations filled with laughter, insight, and humor. This weekly broadcast is hosted by Shannon LaNier, an Emmy Award-Winning TV show host, co-author of the Random House book “Jefferson’s Children” (as the 6th great grandson of President Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings), and father of three.



Audiences are welcomed to the intimate opportunity to connect with their favorite fathers as the interviews go beyond their latest movie, album, or comedy show and expose the fun, crazy, and unpredictable lives of real “Dads on Duty” 365 days of the year. Listeners are sure to be drawn in by the shenanigans, empathy, and wisdom shared on the show.

Topics include unfiltered conversations about:

Mom and Dad Dating with Kids

Breast Feeding (From a Dad’s Perspective)

Dad to the Rescue - Juggling It All

Raising Kids with Special Needs

Homework Hell

Daddy Dinners Made Easy

Finding laughter After Loss

Dads Doing Hair

With his zeal for life and vivacious personality, LaNier loves to make the “Daddy Duty 365” chats fun, helpful, supportive, and motivational for other dads. He exposes real conversations, once hidden inside the dad cave, that can impact millions.

“People need to know there are a lot of amazing and active dads present in their kids' lives and this podcast shines a light on them while inspiring other fathers to play a more active role and navigate troubled waters and uncharted territory,” LaNier said.

LaNier launched “Daddy Duty 365” on January 8, 2020. With most interviews under 30 minutes, Season One conversations featured the following notable figures:

Chris Pratt - Actor

Sting - Iconic Singer

Master P - Rap-preneur

Aries Spears - Comedian

Boris Kodjoe - Actor

Jeff Johnson - Activist

Lorenz Tate - Actor

Joe Morton - Actor

Karamo Brown - Queer Eye Cast

Nephew Tommy – Comedian

