HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest episode of the “Daddy Duty 365” podcast is now available on all podcast platforms. The show features celebrity fathers revealing raw, vulnerable, and heartfelt conversations filled with laughter, insight, and humor. This weekly broadcast is hosted by Shannon LaNier, an Emmy Award-Winning TV show host, co-author of the Random House book “Jefferson’s Children” (as the 6th great grandson of President Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings), and father of three.
Audiences are welcomed to the intimate opportunity to connect with their favorite fathers as the interviews go beyond their latest movie, album, or comedy show and expose the fun, crazy, and unpredictable lives of real “Dads on Duty” 365 days of the year. Listeners are sure to be drawn in by the shenanigans, empathy, and wisdom shared on the show.
Topics include unfiltered conversations about:
With his zeal for life and vivacious personality, LaNier loves to make the “Daddy Duty 365” chats fun, helpful, supportive, and motivational for other dads. He exposes real conversations, once hidden inside the dad cave, that can impact millions.
“People need to know there are a lot of amazing and active dads present in their kids' lives and this podcast shines a light on them while inspiring other fathers to play a more active role and navigate troubled waters and uncharted territory,” LaNier said.
LaNier launched “Daddy Duty 365” on January 8, 2020. With most interviews under 30 minutes, Season One conversations featured the following notable figures:
Interview opportunities are available for “Daddy Duty 365” with Shannon LaNier (and possibly a celebrity dad) in person or via skype. Please visit: https://youtu.be/52PoRhbO1EY to see what’s in store on “Daddy Duty 365.”
Follow us on social media: @DaddyDuty365, @MrShannonLanier, and #DD365.
Website: www.DaddyDuty365.com
Sizzle Reel: https://youtu.be/52PoRhbO1EY
Phone: 330-206-1818
E-mail: info@DaddyDuty365.com
For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90081ae8-ba3e-4aea-a723-f8c8f728f073
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/013e0c99-6c72-4e3d-8945-9e3cc64b59c6
Daddy Duty 365
New Episode of the Daddy Duty 365 Podcast Now Available
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Shannon LaNier, Host of the Daddy Duty 365, with His Family
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Daddy-Duty-JPG.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: