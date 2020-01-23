New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Leading experts in the digital money sector will gather at the Crypto World Summit in New York on February 20, 2020 to discuss the latest developments in security token offerings and digital assets, amongst other rising blockchain and alternative financing topics.

The most current SEC laws, rules, regulations, and compliance will be addressed at this 4th International Conference and Workshop streamed live on Fintech World Media.

This premier event features speakers and attendees from a wide range of sectors, attracting a who’s who of the industry. Other top discussions include: The Future of Bitcoin, The Digital Banking Industry, Blockchain and Real Estate, The ETF Cryptocurrency Market, DAO, Ethereum Investment, and Cannabis Banking Solutions.

Additionally, a special workshop will give participants a step-by-step walkthrough for creating a security token and running a security token offering (STO).

Crypto World Summit will also offer private VIP networking opportunities.

Blockchain Wire is the official wire service for Crypto World Summit.

