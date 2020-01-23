SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2019 – 20 international Cloud Computing Awards program, the Cloud Awards, in two different categories: “Best Cloud Hosting Provider” and “Most Promising Startup.”



Webscale has won several accolades for its cloud hosting, automation, and management capabilities, and its ability to make cloud services more manageable, consumable, and affordable for all digital businesses, regardless of their size and scale of operations. The company’s “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud ensures unlimited scalability, 100% uptime, blazing fast performance, powerful security, comprehensive visibility, and significantly better control and management in any multi-cloud environment, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, for B2C, B2B, and B2E brands worldwide.

More than 1,800 digital applications in seven countries use the Webscale platform, including seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses and seven of the Internet Retailer Top 500. In 2019, these applications supported more than $15 billion in online and in-store revenues. The company’s customers include Alex & Ani, Murad/Unilever, P&G, Regal Cinemas, Swarovski Lighting, Watsco, Ferguson, Bertelsmann, Dolls Kill, Performance Health (makers of TheraBand), and Sphero. Webscale’s own revenues continue to grow exponentially at more than 100% YoY.

“Digital brands must have fast, scalable, always-up, and secure applications, in order to survive and compete,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “The Webscale platform addresses these needs for any web application, regardless of the choice of development platform and cloud provider. This nomination is a recognition of our traction in this segment, as we continue on our mission to disrupt the $120 billion infrastructure market of legacy load balancers, application delivery controllers, web application firewalls, traditional hosting vendors, and managed service providers.”

Since 2011, the Cloud Awards program has sought to recognize and applaud excellence and innovation in cloud computing across industries and geographies. “Simply, Webscale has recognized the importance of adopting and pioneering leading cloud technologies in order to deliver outstanding client success, which is why they’re a deserving finalist in the Cloud Awards program,” said Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams.

