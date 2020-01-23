DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- The premier cannabis gathering and networking event is right around the corner.
Now in its sixth installment, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together cannabis entrepreneurs and investors from across North America to learn about and discuss this growing industry. The conference will take place Feb. 24-25, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.
"This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events," said Benzinga CEO & Founder Jason Raznick.
The event will cover topics such as the hottest companies impacting the cannabis tech industry, solutions to winning medical & recreational clients, investor’s perspectives on the state of the industry, and many more.
Attendees should expect to hear from an expansive list of speakers over the two-day period. Below is an overview of the high-profile leaders to speak at the Miami event:
Cannabis Capital Speakers:
Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve
Bruce Linton, Executive Chairman, Vireo Health International, Executive Chairman, Gage Cannabis Co., Special Advisor, Better Choice Company
Beth Stavola, CSO & Director, iAnthus
Mitchell Kahn, CEO, Grassroots Cannabis
Jessica Billingsley, CEO, Akerna
Tim Seymour, CIO, Seymour Asset Management
Peter Miller, CEO, SLANG Worldwide
Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care
Tahira Rehmatullah, President, T3 Ventures
Josh Genderson, CEO, Holistic Industries
Codie Sanchez, Managing Director, Entourage Effect Capital
Roderick Stephan, Partner, Altitude Investment Management
Jonathan Conforti, Vice President of Corporate Development, Abacus Health Products
Holly Bell, Director of Cannabis, Florida Dept of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs
Mitchell Baruchowitz, Managing Partner, Merida Capital Partners
Kyle Barich, CMO, Holistic Industries
Ed Schmults, CEO, Calyx Peak Companies
Michael Cammarata, President & CEO, Neptune Wellness Solutions
Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO, New Frontier Data
Brian Goldstein, Founder & CEO, Noa Botanicals
Steve Hawkins, Executive Director, Marijuana Policy Project
Christian Schenk, CEO, Driven
Brent Johnson, CEO, Hoban Law Group
Gary Allen, COO, New Frontier Data
David Bukzin, Vice Chairman, Marcum LLP
David Skul, Chairman of the Board, Zefyr
Michael Mills, President & Interim CEO, Body and Mind Inc.
Jason Raznick, CEO & Founder, Benzinga
José Bacellar, President & CEO, VerdeMed
Brian Schinderle, EVP of Finance, Grassroots
Javier Hasse, Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis
For more information or to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, click here.
About Benzinga
Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.
