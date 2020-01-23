Raleigh, NC, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and brokers, is pleased to announce its appointment of Derrick D. Cobey to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Cobey will direct RegEd’s technology strategy and drive continuous innovation across RegEd’s broad compliance and credentialing solutions portfolio.

"As client expectations for technology-enabled efficiency continue to evolve, a chief technology officer that is an innovation agent with highly disciplined execution is critical to our continued success” said John M. Schobel, RegEd CEO and Founder. “Derrick brings extensive knowledge of product engineering, technology strategy, SaaS solutions development and systems architecture and design, in combination with a successful track record of delivering enterprise software solutions that are competitively distinguished, to RegEd. His proven ability to execute technology and product transformation strategies and drive highly disciplined SLDC practices will help ensure RegEd’s continued success."

Cobey is a highly accomplished technology and business leader with more than 20 years of software development and SaaS solution experience. He joins RegEd from hCentive, where he was Chief Product Officer and General Manager, Government Solutions. At hCentive Derrick was responsible for the company’s overall strategic direction and day-to-day operations on a global level. In his prior career, Derrick was the Chief Technology Officer for Mediware Human Services (now WellSky), Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions Engineering at PeopleClick (now PeopleFluent) and the Vice President of Product Engineering at JPMorgan Chase. During his time at these companies, he led globally distributed teams in engineering SaaS solutions and fast-growth enterprise software.

“I’m thrilled that Derrick has joined RegEd at this exciting point in our growth,” continued Schobel. “Derrick’s technology expertise and proven track record in roles at high-growth companies make him an excellent fit to continue to drive RegEd’s culture of innovation, and I’m confident that he’ll make material contributions to RegEd’s future.”

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients.For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

