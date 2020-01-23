Nørresundby, Denmark, 23 January 2020

Today, 23 January 2020, RTX A/S held its Annual General Meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted:

The annual report for the financial year 2018/19 was adopted (item 2).

Distribution of dividend of DKK 2.50 per share for the financial year 2018/19 was approved (item 3).

All board members elected by the Annual General Meeting, Peter Thostrup, Jesper Mailind, Christian Engsted, Lars Christian Tofft and Henrik Schimmell, were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term (item 3).

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditor (item 5).

The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted: Reduction of the company’s share capital through annulment of 300,000 treasury shares acquired through share buy-back programmes (item 6.1). Approval of an updated remuneration policy complying with the new requirements under sections 139 of the Danish Companies Act (item 6.2) Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association to add an item to the agenda of annual general meetings regarding presentation and approval of the remuneration report (item 6.3). Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations (item 6.5)

Proposal from shareholders regarding recommendation from the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors to increase the ongoing share buy-back program was adopted (item 6.4).

As shareholders representing two-thirds of the share capital were not in attendance at the AGM, an extraordinary general meeting will be called to put the items 6.1 and 6.3 to the vote once more for final adoption by the General Assembly.





At a meeting of the Board of Directors immediately after the AGM, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Peter Thostrup as Chairman and Jesper Mailind as Deputy Chairman of the board. Further, Christian Engsted was selected as Chairman of the Audit Committee with Peter Thostrup and Jesper Mailind as members of the Audit Committee.

