The Cannabis Market report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Global Cannabis Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% forecast by 2026.

Market Definition: Global Cannabis Market

Cannabis is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.

Global Cannabis Market By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Cannabis Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Top Key Players:

O.penVAPE Shop.,

Cronos Group,

Tilray,

Marley Natural,

Aurora Cannabis,

Cara Therapeutics,

ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED,

Medcan Australia,

Sundial Growers Inc.,

Canopy Growth Corporation,

GW Pharmaceuticals plc,

The Scotts Company LLC,

Aphria Inc.,

VIVO Cannabis Inc.,

Cannatrek,

others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2019, SLANG Worldwide Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, RESERVE, in California market that is an extension of O.penVAPE brand. The company became best-selling cannabis brand in the United States due to the launch of this product.



In February 2018, MedReleaf Corp. launched its product San Rafael '71, the first adult-use recreational brand. This product is designed for the people who are aware of the cannabis products and their effects.



In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis launched new cannabis product line, Aurora Frost. The new product line belongs to the category of dried cannabis that has 35% THC content.

Market Segmentations:

Global Cannabis Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Form

End-User

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Buds,

Oil,

Tinctures,

Others

By Form

Medical

Recreational

By End-Use

Indica,

Cannabis sativa,

Others

By Distribution Channel

Physical,

Digital,

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

