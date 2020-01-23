Corbin, KY, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latter-Day Saints Charities have partnered with Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) to help people in need in Eastern Kentucky. The Latter-Day Saints donated 27 pallets totaling 42,000 pounds of food. “This is a tremendous blessing to CAP at the start of the new year,” said Sherri Barnett, manager of CAP’s Grateful Bread Food Pantry. “We are grateful for this huge donation of non-perishable food that will be distributed in CAP’s service area to children, their families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.” “Latter-day Saint Charities is the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS),” said Laura Davis, director of public affairs for the LDS. “Our purpose is to relieve suffering, foster self-reliance and provide opportunities for service. Latter-day Saint Charities follows the admonition of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, take in the stranger, clothe the naked and visit the sick and afflicted.” Winter months can present additional challenges to communities that daily struggle with food insecurity and poverty. “Many families are unable to afford basic groceries,” Barnett explained. “They must often choose between purchasing food and paying electric bills or health care for their families. This donation of nutritious food will relieve families of some of the stress of having to worry about where their next meal is coming from.” There are Latter-Day Saints congregations throughout Central Appalachia. Local church leadership knew that CAP provided services and resources to people in need, and they wanted to partner with an organization that would make the greatest local impact on local communities. “I feel blessed to have been a part of this awesome donation and experience,” Davis added. Several members of the local LDS congregations volunteered to assist with the unloading of the tractor trailer that delivered the food to CAP’s Operation Sharing warehouse for distribution. “I'm grateful to be a part of a worldwide church that blesses so many throughout the world, including my neighbors.” Members also serve as community volunteers and give of their time to help at CAP’s food pantry. “It is our pleasure to support the Christian Appalachian Project, said Kent Wilson, bishop of the Berea and Mt. Vernon congregations. “CAP is doing wonderful work in Appalachia. Through our partnership we are glad to be doing a small part to help our neighbors.” Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) has been building hope, transforming lives, and sharing Christ’s love through service in Appalachia since our founding more than 50 years ago. With the help of donors, volunteers, staff, and the communities it serves, CAP has grown to touch the lives of more than 1 million people each year.

Tina Bryson Christian Appalachian Project 859-270-1776 tbryson@chrisapp.org