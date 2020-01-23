New York, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture has gone mainstream. From consumer demands that are changing entire supply chains, to government actions that have stalled or changed decades-old trade agreements, to advances in science that are making lab-grown food an investment reality, food and ag are at the forefront of global discussions. And the place to learn about the latest opportunities for investing in this still nascent asset class is the annual Global AgInvesting (GAI) conference to be held here this April 22-24 at the Sheraton New York Times Square.

“Since 2009, GAI’s commitment to educating institutional and private investors on the compelling nature of agriculture investments has remained steadfast,” said Greg Mellinger, CEO at HighQuest Group, the hosts of GAI. “And it has advanced to incorporate impact investing and ESG considerations, which are crucial topics for the GAI community who are both more sophisticated and more knowledgeable about the sector. GAI years ago expanded far beyond farmland to include investments in organics, alternative proteins, operating companies and controlled environment agriculture.”

The conference opens on Earth Day and fittingly begins with discussions that define the value of regenerative agriculture and sustainability, and assess the increased opportunities in organic agriculture and food waste. “Sustainability used to be a check-off on the due diligence list. Now we see that is is a core driver of agriculture investing, and it is believed, and touted by the Union of Concerned Scientists, that a shift away from extractive to regenerative agriculture is not only possible, but profitable,” said Mellinger.

The experienced GAI team and expert faculty have factored these new developments into a most comprehensive agenda. “What GAI has always done and succeeds at doing, is providing debate and facts on different hypotheses in agriculture to ensure that attendees, who represent trillions of dollars of assets under management, hear every single opinion so they can make the best judgment for investing their dollars in agriculture,” said Michael Whitehead, ANZ Bank, Agribusiness Research/ANZ Client Insights & Solutions (CIS) of Australia, and a regular GAI attendee. “With GAI, people go away and say ‘I learned something that was interesting, and that is one conference I want to go back to.’”

Topics at the 2020 conference that will keep attendees coming back include: water as a new asset class; outlook for investments in agtech; return profiles for U.S. farmland; and ag investment opportunities in real assets around the globe, including spotlights on Australia, Canada and Latin America.

The flagship Global AgInvesting event in New York brings together more than 700 international investors, farm and fund managers, and agribusiness executives seeking to navigate the complex investment opportunities in the oldest, and we believe, the most important industry in the world. This conference offers access to the industry’s most influential investors, operators and innovators.

