 

United Bankers Corporation

 

 

23.01.2020 at 18:30

 

 

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 23.01.2020

 

 

Date23.01.2020 
Exchange transactionBuy 
Share classUNIAV 
Amount126 
Average price/share8.9500EUR
Highest price/share8.9500EUR
Lowest price/share8.9500EUR
Total price1,127.70EUR
   

 

 

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 23.01.2020:

 

 UNIAV 41,564  

 

 

 

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

 

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi

 

Attachment