Pasadena, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) has reaffirmed the Texas Chiropractic College (TCC) doctor of chiropractic degree program. This reaffirmation marks the beginning of the next eight year accreditation cycle for TCC.

The council determined TCC meets all the standards after reviewing accreditation materials, including the self-study, site team report and TCC’s response to the CCE Accreditation Standards and applicable policies.

These standards include mission, planning and program effectiveness; ethics/integrity; governance/administration; resources; faculty; student support services; student admissions; curriculum, competencies and outcomes assessment; research and scholarship; service and distance/correspondence education. According to CCE, this indicates that the program has no deficiencies that compromise the overall program integrity.

“I am extremely pleased with the reaffirmation of our accreditation with CCE,” President Dr. Stephen Foster said. “It speaks directly to the quality of our program and the dedication of the faculty and staff to provide a quality experience for our students.”

CCE is the national accrediting agency for doctor of chiropractic programs within the United States. Accreditation provides assurances of educational quality and institutional integrity to governments, jurisdictional licensing and regulatory bodies, institutions, professional organizations, students, other accrediting agencies and the public at large. CCE accredits 16 doctor of chiropractic degree programs at 19 locations within the United States. The purpose of CCE is to promote academic excellence and to ensure the quality of chiropractic education.

About Texas Chiropractic College

Since 1908, Texas Chiropractic College has led the way in chiropractic education. Our mission is to educate knowledgeable, skillful and patient-centered chiropractors. Our Moody Health Center is open to the public and has been serving the Pasadena and surrounding communities for the past 50 years. To learn more, visit www.txchiro.edu or call us at 800.468.6839. Stay up to date with what is happening at Texas Chiropractic College by following our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

