Paris La Défense, 23 January 2020

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

31 December 2019

Regarding the liquidity contract managed by Rothschild Martin Maurel, and taking into account a partial reversal of assets of €369,156 at 31 December 2019, Albioma announces that the liquidity account contained the following assets as at 31 December 2019:

Shares 5,720 Liquidity (in euros) 2,851,280.00

It is also reminded that the previous half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2019 evidenced that the liquidity account contained the following assets:

Shares 500 Liquidity (in euros) 3,327,893.00

Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2019 financial year, on 2 March 2020 (after trading).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



The Group, which is established in Overseas France, Mauritius and Brazil, has developed a unique partnership for 20 years with the sugar industry, to produce renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane.



Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma shares are listed on EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO). www.albioma.com





