Press release
Paris La Défense, 23 January 2020
Half-year statement of the liquidity contract
31 December 2019
Regarding the liquidity contract managed by Rothschild Martin Maurel, and taking into account a partial reversal of assets of €369,156 at 31 December 2019, Albioma announces that the liquidity account contained the following assets as at 31 December 2019:
|Shares
|5,720
|Liquidity (in euros)
|2,851,280.00
It is also reminded that the previous half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2019 evidenced that the liquidity account contained the following assets:
|Shares
|500
|Liquidity (in euros)
|3,327,893.00
Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2019 financial year, on 2 March 2020 (after trading).
