Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – January 23, 2020

Bureau Veritas to hire over 12,000 people around the world in 2020

Bureau Veritas , a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, plans to bring on new talent across every continent in 2020 including engineers, surveyors, inspectors, auditors, laboratory technicians, as well as business support.

To support its robust growth, Bureau Veritas is expanding its recruitment efforts to bolster its talent pools.

Helen Bradley, EVP Human Resources at Bureau Veritas, said:

“Every day, new talented people are choosing Bureau Veritas to ensure that companies, governments and citizens produce, build, consume and live better. Our company is clearly attractive to jobseekers because at Bureau Veritas, people can truly leave their mark. We are looking forward to welcome new people on board in 2020, everywhere in the world, and share with them our core values: Trusted, Responsible, Ambitious & Humble and Open & Inclusive”.

The region with the largest part of this recruitment activity will be Asia-Pacific – Bureau Veritas plans to hire more than 8,000 people.

In the Americas, Bureau Veritas intends to hire more than 2,000 positions.

In Europe, Bureau Veritas is seeking 2,000 new talents.

In Africa, the group is looking to welcome 550 new team members across the continent.

In November 2019, Bureau Veritas launched its Employer Brand, which highlights the role played by each and every team member. Through their commitment to transforming the world we live in, Bureau Veritas’ employees truly “leave their mark,” collaborating on projects that make a tangible impact on society.

Bureau Veritas is also committed to creating an inclusive, diverse workplace and culture, as illustrated by its inclusion on the Financial Times’ inaugural list of Diversity Leaders , recognizing companies’ performance in promoting diversity in all its forms.

Bureau Veritas key countries for recruitment

Asia-Pacific - 8,000 permanent positions

3,500 in China

900 in India

200 in Singapore, Vietnam and Qatar

200 across Oceania, mainly in Australia Americas - 2,000 permanent positions

900 in the US

650 in Canada

400 in Brazil

300 in Chile

100 in Argentina Europe - 2,000 permanent positions

1000 in France

200 in the UK

200 in Russia

100 each in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands



Africa - 550 permanent positions across the continent





