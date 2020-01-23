PRESS RELEASE
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – January 23, 2020
Bureau Veritas to hire over 12,000 people around the world in 2020
Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, plans to bring on new talent across every continent in 2020 including engineers, surveyors, inspectors, auditors, laboratory technicians, as well as business support.
To support its robust growth, Bureau Veritas is expanding its recruitment efforts to bolster its talent pools.
Helen Bradley, EVP Human Resources at Bureau Veritas, said:
“Every day, new talented people are choosing Bureau Veritas to ensure that companies, governments and citizens produce, build, consume and live better. Our company is clearly attractive to jobseekers because at Bureau Veritas, people can truly leave their mark. We are looking forward to welcome new people on board in 2020, everywhere in the world, and share with them our core values: Trusted, Responsible, Ambitious & Humble and Open & Inclusive”.
In November 2019, Bureau Veritas launched its Employer Brand, which highlights the role played by each and every team member. Through their commitment to transforming the world we live in, Bureau Veritas’ employees truly “leave their mark,” collaborating on projects that make a tangible impact on society.
Bureau Veritas is also committed to creating an inclusive, diverse workplace and culture, as illustrated by its inclusion on the Financial Times’ inaugural list of Diversity Leaders, recognizing companies’ performance in promoting diversity in all its forms.
Bureau Veritas key countries for recruitment
|Asia-Pacific - 8,000 permanent positions
3,500 in China
900 in India
200 in Singapore, Vietnam and Qatar
200 across Oceania, mainly in Australia
|Americas - 2,000 permanent positions
900 in the US
650 in Canada
400 in Brazil
300 in Chile
100 in Argentina
|Europe - 2,000 permanent positions
1000 in France
200 in the UK
200 in Russia
100 each in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands
|Africa - 550 permanent positions across the continent
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 77,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit https://bureauveritas.com
