TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today released its 2019 Investment Funds Report. This is the second year that IFIC has prepared the web-based report, which provides detailed data and analysis of mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) sales activity and assets under management. This year’s report has been expanded to include information about responsible investment funds and alternative investment funds.



“IFIC dedicates significant resources to data collection and analysis to deepen our understanding of the investment funds industry,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “Our new data categories enable us to gain additional insights on the growth of emerging investment fund types.”

Key highlights:

At the end of 2019, Canadian mutual fund assets totalled $1.6 trillion and ETF assets totalled $205 billion.



Total mutual funds net sales were $16.9 billion and total ETF net sales were $27.9 billion in 2019.



In 2019, responsible investment funds accounted for $12 billion of mutual fund assets and $654 million of ETF assets.



Alternative investment fund assets totalled $5.9 billion in mutual funds and $2.5 billion in ETFs.

To view IFIC’s 2019 Investment Funds Report, please visit IFIC.ca.

