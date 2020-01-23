FARGO, N.D., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bushel , an innovative provider of grain industry software, and Granular , a leading Farm Management Software platform, have announced an agreement to collaborate, streamlining farmers grain management and marketing tasks. This initiative will create a connection between the Bushel platform, which supports over 1,200+ grain receiving locations around the United States and Canada, and Granular’s Farm Management Software which serves more than 10 million farmer acres.



Both companies will be devoting engineering resources to minimize farmers’ data entry and their need to manually track scale tickets and settlement sheets. As a result, growers leveraging both Bushel and Granular software will now have a secure connection to account information from their Bushel-powered grain facility, automatically delivering real-time critical grain and financial information and enabling better business decisions. The connection will be controlled by a secure, permission-based workflow initiated and controlled solely by the grower. A beta launch is planned for February 2020.



“Bushel believes that farmers and the grain companies they do business with deserve technologies that continue to strengthen their business relationship,” said Jake Joraanstad, CEO of Bushel. “The ability to close data loops across the supply chain helps all parties involved in the buying and selling of grain. Bushel is eager to partner with companies like Granular who share this like-minded approach. We will continue to invest in opportunities that accelerate digital connectivity for the agriculture value chain.”



With a mission to connect and enhance the grain industry through digital infrastructure, Bushel software provides real-time account information directly to growers by integrating into a grain elevator’s accounting system and market feeds. Offered through elevator-branded apps, Bushel powers real-time scale tickets, contracts, commodity balances, futures, prepaids, cash bids, e-sign and contract management.



“We’ve been listening to farmers, and compiling harvest data in an efficient and accurate way is one of the biggest pain points and possible loss of profit they face during the busy harvest season,” said Sid Gorham, CEO of Granular and President of Corteva’s Digital Platform. “By teaming up with Bushel, farmers who run their operations on Granular will now have a more secure, accurate data connection between the combine and the elevator, helping them to make smarter, faster business decisions that we believe will have a positive impact on their bottom line. We believe this digital connection will advance the grain marketing and ag retail ecosystem by increasing transparency and efficiency within the supply chain.”



Bushel is an independently owned software company and leading provider of software technology solutions for growers, grain buyers, protein producers and food companies, headquartered in Fargo, N.D. Since launching in 2017, Bushel’s software has powered 1,200+ grain facilities across the U.S. and Canada with real-time business information for their producers. Monthly, 20,000 producers utilize Bushel-powered apps, which touches over 15% of U.S. grain volume. Bushel is focused on bringing innovative software products and solutions to the agriculture industry.

Granular is an agriculture software company dedicated to building stronger and more profitable farms. With web and mobile apps grounded in advanced data science technology, Granular helps farmers make data-driven, real-time business and agronomic decisions with greater confidence. Granular is an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of Corteva Agriscience (NYSE:CTVA).

