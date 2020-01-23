NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (“BMW” or the Company”) (OTCMKT: BMWYY). Investors who purchased BMW securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/bmwyy.



The investigation concerns whether BMW and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 23, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is investigating BMW’s sales practices, and if the company engaged sales punching. Following this news, BMW’s stock dropped $0.36, or 1.3% to close at $26.96 on December 23, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased BMW shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bmwyy.

