BERKELEY, CA and ST. LOUIS, MO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivot Bio and IN10T (“intent”) announced today a multi-year, preferred partner agreement between the two companies. The business agreement comes on the heels of a successful multi-year relationship where Pivot Bio worked closely with IN10T, a rapidly growing digital ag company, to engage innovative growers across the Corn Belt during development of Pivot Bio PROVEN™. Field data and grower feedback provided critical insights to launch the world’s first microbial product that pulls nitrogen from the air to sustainably self-fertilize corn and enables growers to reduce chemical fertilizer use.

“The IN10T team adds a unique layer of data collection and unbiased grower sentiment to our product testing and commercialization plans. Their strong relationships with an influential grower network and their farmer-first solutions make IN10T a natural partner as Pivot Bio delivers new nitrogen solutions to the industry,” said Mark Reisinger, Pivot Bio VP-Commercial Operations. “As we continue to work one-on-one with growers, IN10T’s data science and customized tools will further help us measure the transformational impact of Pivot Bio PROVEN™.”

In addition to leveraging a FarmerTrial Network of more than 1,500 tech-savvy and influential growers, IN10T will support Pivot Bio’s commercialization, customer experience and digital platform. IN10T uses data science to solve customer challenges, optimizing product innovations and farming operations with proprietary tools ranging from large-scale field research to digital market intelligence.

“It’s been extremely rewarding to work with one of the world’s most innovative companies and help deliver on the promise to transform nitrogen application,” said Randall Barker, IN10T CEO. “Pivot Bio’s technology is revolutionary in ag production and sustainability. And our shared commitment to putting the farmer first has helped us form a natural and productive relationship.”

“IN10T has been instrumental in developing Pivot Bio PROVEN™ and I’m looking forward to our continued work together as we test and validate new innovations,” said Reisinger. “This deeper relationship will be critical as Pivot Bio introduces additional microbial nitrogen solutions to crops beyond corn.”

About Pivot Bio:

At Pivot Bio, we believe in meeting the needs of the present without compromising the needs of future generations. Our unparalleled understanding of the crop microbiome will help create a future with cleaner water and air. We are dedicated to providing farmers with solutions so they can grow high-quality, environmentally-responsible and sustainably-focused crops that help feed families worldwide. For more information, visit www.pivotbio.com and follow @pivotbio on Twitter.

Pivot Bio and PROVEN are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Pivot Bio in the United Stated and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About IN10T:

IN10T is a digital agriculture company founded in 2016 to solve farmer adoption challenges in agriculture. IN10T creates end-to-end, custom digital and data science solutions for customers in agriculture and those investing in agriculture. IN10T has experience solving for: adoption (product and platform), product commercialization, startups, strategy, sentiment, customer journey, grain marketing, predictive modeling, agronomy, data analytics, business development and signal processing. For more information, visit https://in10t.ag/.

IN10T and FarmerTrial Network are either registered trademarks or trademarks of IN10T in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

