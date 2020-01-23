PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced the relaunch of the United States Steel Foundation Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program. The U. S. Steel Sons and Daughters Scholarships Program supports high-achieving children of U. S. Steel employees who wish to pursue higher education. Created in 1995, the U. S. Steel Sons & Daughters Scholarships Program has awarded scholarships to 417 scholars in the United States.



The U. S. Steel Sons & Daughters Scholarships Program is a competitive scholarship program with a limited number of awards. Selection of awardees will be based on demonstrated financial need, past academic performance and future potential, school and community activities, work experience, career and educational aspirations and goals, personal or family circumstances and a recommendation.

“We are thrilled to relaunch the U. S. Steel Sons and Daughters Scholarships to help the children of our employees achieve their academic and career goals,” said Richard L. Fruehauf, Foundation chairman and United States Steel Corporation senior vice president. “This program allows U. S. Steel to offer additional support to our employees and their families consistent with our commitment to fostering a culture of caring across the company.”

Applicants must be the children of active, full-time employees of U. S. Steel, which includes the company's Transtar subsidiary railroads in the United States and expatriate employees based at U. S. Steel Košice in the Slovak Republic. Children is defined as natural children, step-children, legally adopted children and legal wards.

In addition, applicants must also meet one of the following two criteria:

Be a current high school senior who plans to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2020-2021 academic year; or

Be a high school graduate in the classes of 2017, 2018 or 2019 who plans to enroll or is currently enrolled in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2020-2021 academic year.

Awards of $2,500 and $5,000 are available to eligible applicants. Interested students may read the full program and eligibility guidelines, as well as apply online, at Scholarship America’s U. S. Steel Sons & Daughters Program page, https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ussteel , between Jan. 15 and Feb. 26, 2020. Awards will be announced in late April 2020.





2020- 006

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .