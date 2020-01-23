Today, January 23rd 2020 Orkuveita Reykjavikur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) concluded its closed green bond offering in the series OR020934 GB and OR0180255 GB. The bonds pay a fixed real-interest rate with a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and have a final maturity on September 2nd 2034 and February 18th 2055, respectively.

OR020934 GB attracted bids amounting to ISK 870m at a yield of 1.68% - 1.78%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 500m at a yield of 1.69%. OR0180255 GB attracted bids amounting to ISK 3.316m at a yield of 1.75% - 1.82%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,380m at a yield of 1.78%.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR. The green bond series will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.

For further information please contact:

Ingvar Stefánsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ingvar.stefansson@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Capital Markets, Fossar Markets, tel: +354 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com