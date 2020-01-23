WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2019:
The December 2019 estimate is 13,550,000 barrels, an increase of 4.7% vs. December 2018 removals of 12,940,324. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
|Month
|2018
|2019
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|12,132,174
|12,398,000
|2.2%
|265,826
|February
|11,268,874
|11,198,000
|-0.6%
|-70,874
|March
|14,664,428
|14,370,000
|-2.0%
|-294,428
|April
|14,126,669
|14,200,000
|0.5%
|73,331
|May
|15,268,002
|15,176,000
|-0.6%
|-92,002
|June
|16,510,927
|15,671,000
|-5.1%
|-839,927
|July
|15,158,829
|14,820,000
|-2.2%
|-338,829
|August
|15,299,920
|14,324,000
|-6.4%
|-975,920
|September
|14,225,827
|14,689,000
|3.3%
|463,173
|October
|13,453,272
|13,168,000
|-2.1%
|-285,272
|November
|11,830,309
|11,935,000
|0.9%
|104,691
|December
|12,940,324
|13,550,000
|4.7%
|609,676
|YTD
|166,879,555
|165,499,000
|-0.8%
|-1,380,555
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.
