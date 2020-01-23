SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that Storage magazine and SearchStorage.com have named its HyperStore® Xtreme object storage platform a finalist in the 2019 Products of the Year Awards. This is the latest honor for the solution since its introduction last summer, following wins for the IABM BaM “Store” award and TVBEurope Best of Show award at IBC2019.



HyperStore Xtreme combines Cloudian’s fully S3-compatible object storage software with Seagate’s newest high-density storage systems to deliver industry-leading density, scalability and economics for private cloud and hybrid cloud environments. Features and benefits include:

Over 1.5 PB in a 4U height enclosure , providing up to 18 PB of storage in a single data center rack, thereby saving scarce data center space.

, providing up to 18 PB of storage in a single data center rack, thereby saving scarce data center space. Cost under ½ cent per GB/month , a savings of up to 70% vs. public clouds.

, a savings of up to 70% vs. public clouds. Increased cost-efficiency as the solution scales , in contrast to traditional storage systems that become costlier per unit of storage as capacity grows.

, in contrast to traditional storage systems that become costlier per unit of storage as capacity grows. The ability to scale to an exabyte of capacity without interruption and span multiple locations while presenting all storage as a single pool.

and span multiple locations while presenting all storage as a single pool. Faster access to new technology innovations—at least six months faster than previously possible—and the ongoing cost savings that this provides.

“Together with Seagate, we developed HyperStore Xtreme to bring hyperscale storage capabilities and benefits to a broader range of enterprises,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “We appreciate this latest honor, which speaks to the solution’s positive reception by users and independent analysts.”

The Storage magazine/SearchStorage.com Products of the Year Awards recognize enterprise storage products based on technological innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value.

To learn more about HyperStore Xtreme, visit http://bit.ly/2Fx6GBd_Xtreme .

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

